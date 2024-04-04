Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Here in America, we like our trucks powerful, rugged, and most of all, big. Sometimes, the size of the truck that rolls off the lot just doesn't quite scratch the itch, and that's where truck lift kits come in to play. A truck lift kit can help your truck sit higher than it does normally, increasing its presence without sacrificing too much practicality. Most can be installed at home if you know what you're doing, but of course, we always recommend a professional installation at a shop if you have any doubts. Here are the best truck lift kits available for sale on Amazon — prices will vary depending on the make, model and year of your truck.
MotoFab Lifts CH-3F-2R 3 in Front and 2 in Rear Leveling Kit - $134.98
Key Features
- Raises 3” in the front and 2” in the rear
- 2-hour installation
- Made with machined billet
- Powder coated in black
- Tapered to correct the pinion angle
- Lifetime warranty
This MotoFab Lifts 3” In Front And 2” In Rear Leveling Kit can be installed in under two hours and won’t require the struts and coils to be disassembled like other lift kits on the market. It comes with a lifetime warranty along with your purchase.
Rough Country Leveling Lift Kit - $192.83
Key Features
- 1.5” - 2” leveling lift kit
- Premium N3 shock absorbers
- Durable forged torsion keys
- Fabricated blocks
- Bolt-on installation
- Limited lifetime replacement warranty
This Rough Country Leveling Lift Kit can add 1.5” to 2” of height to your truck. It has great ground clearance, premium N3 shock absorbers and forged torsion bar adjuster keys to give it the best off-roading experience. The kit even features a bolt-on installation that can be done yourself and a limited lifetime replacement warranty included with your purchase.
Maxracing 2.5" Leveling Lift Kit - $39.99
Key Features
- #1 best-selling automobile chassis body and suspension kit on Amazon
- 2.5” leveling kit
- 1.34” thick
- Clears up to 32” tires
- Can be installed in under 2 hours
- Wheel alignment is required after installation
This Maxracing 2.5” Leveling Lift Kit is currently the best-selling Automotive Chassis Body and Suspension Lift Kits on Amazon. This kit can raise your truck up to 2.5” and is 1.34” thick. Installation for this kit takes under two hours and a wheel alignment will be required as soon as possible.
Readylift 66-2726 2.5” Leveling Kit with Track Bar Relocation Bracket - $350.98 (18% off)
Key Features
- 2.5” lift kit
- Track bar relocation bracket
- 4WD
- Sound isolators
- Schock extensions
- Sway bar extensions
This Readylift Leveling Kit With Track Bar Relocation Bracket adds 2.5” inches of lift. This kit includes a track bar relocation bracket, swat bar spacers and shock extension to keep your truck well-balanced with its newfound height.
Superlift 92742 Dual Stabilizer Kit With Bilstein 5,100 Series Cylinders With No Lift To Any Lift Height - $379.95 (12% off)
Key Features
- Heavy-duty strut spacers
- OEM style sway bar links
- Sway bar relocation brackets
- Powder coated
- Limited lifetime warranty
This Superlift Dual Stabilizer Kit With Blistein 5,100 Series Cylinders With No Lift To Any Lift Height has customizable lift heights. It's made to limit bump steer and restore driving issues that are common with lift kits and larger tires. The Blistein 5,100 Series shocks increase handling and enhance off-roading capabilities. A lifetime limited warranty is included with this kit.
What are the benefits of adding a lift kit?
Lift kits can provide many valuable benefits for the owners of trucks who choose to install them. They can add a substantial amount of ground clearance and make it easier to drive over rocks, mud, railroad tracks and other potential hazards on the road. They also allow you to drive with larger tires and make it easier to access the underbody of your truck.
What is the downside of a lift kit?
There are a few problems that lifted trucks can experience besides scaring other drivers. The higher center of gravity they create can make the truck more susceptible to body roll and potentially rolling over. It can also harm fuel economy and add extra stress to your drivetrain over time.
How to install a truck lift kit
Every lift kit has its own unique set of instructions, but before starting, make sure the kit can be installed yourself and that you have the proper tools. Some kits are recommended to be installed by professionals so find a local shop in your area to do the installation for you.
