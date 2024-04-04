Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Here in America, we like our trucks powerful, rugged, and most of all, big. Sometimes, the size of the truck that rolls off the lot just doesn't quite scratch the itch, and that's where truck lift kits come in to play. A truck lift kit can help your truck sit higher than it does normally, increasing its presence without sacrificing too much practicality. Most can be installed at home if you know what you're doing, but of course, we always recommend a professional installation at a shop if you have any doubts. Here are the best truck lift kits available for sale on Amazon — prices will vary depending on the make, model and year of your truck.

$134.98 at Amazon

Key Features

Raises 3” in the front and 2” in the rear

2-hour installation

Made with machined billet

Powder coated in black

Tapered to correct the pinion angle

Lifetime warranty

This MotoFab Lifts 3” In Front And 2” In Rear Leveling Kit can be installed in under two hours and won’t require the struts and coils to be disassembled like other lift kits on the market. It comes with a lifetime warranty along with your purchase.

$192.83 at Amazon

Key Features

1.5” - 2” leveling lift kit

Premium N3 shock absorbers

Durable forged torsion keys

Fabricated blocks

Bolt-on installation

Limited lifetime replacement warranty

This Rough Country Leveling Lift Kit can add 1.5” to 2” of height to your truck. It has great ground clearance, premium N3 shock absorbers and forged torsion bar adjuster keys to give it the best off-roading experience. The kit even features a bolt-on installation that can be done yourself and a limited lifetime replacement warranty included with your purchase.

$39.99 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best-selling automobile chassis body and suspension kit on Amazon

2.5” leveling kit

1.34” thick

Clears up to 32” tires

Can be installed in under 2 hours

Wheel alignment is required after installation

This Maxracing 2.5” Leveling Lift Kit is currently the best-selling Automotive Chassis Body and Suspension Lift Kits on Amazon. This kit can raise your truck up to 2.5” and is 1.34” thick. Installation for this kit takes under two hours and a wheel alignment will be required as soon as possible.

$350.98 at Amazon

Key Features

2.5” lift kit

Track bar relocation bracket

4WD

Sound isolators

Schock extensions

Sway bar extensions

This Readylift Leveling Kit With Track Bar Relocation Bracket adds 2.5” inches of lift. This kit includes a track bar relocation bracket, swat bar spacers and shock extension to keep your truck well-balanced with its newfound height.

$379.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Heavy-duty strut spacers

OEM style sway bar links

Sway bar relocation brackets

Powder coated

Limited lifetime warranty

This Superlift Dual Stabilizer Kit With Blistein 5,100 Series Cylinders With No Lift To Any Lift Height has customizable lift heights. It's made to limit bump steer and restore driving issues that are common with lift kits and larger tires. The Blistein 5,100 Series shocks increase handling and enhance off-roading capabilities. A lifetime limited warranty is included with this kit.

What are the benefits of adding a lift kit?

Lift kits can provide many valuable benefits for the owners of trucks who choose to install them. They can add a substantial amount of ground clearance and make it easier to drive over rocks, mud, railroad tracks and other potential hazards on the road. They also allow you to drive with larger tires and make it easier to access the underbody of your truck.

What is the downside of a lift kit?

There are a few problems that lifted trucks can experience besides scaring other drivers. The higher center of gravity they create can make the truck more susceptible to body roll and potentially rolling over. It can also harm fuel economy and add extra stress to your drivetrain over time.

How to install a truck lift kit

Every lift kit has its own unique set of instructions, but before starting, make sure the kit can be installed yourself and that you have the proper tools. Some kits are recommended to be installed by professionals so find a local shop in your area to do the installation for you.