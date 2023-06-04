Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Lawn mowers are essential lawn care tools, but sometimes the old-fashioned push mower isn’t enough. Riding lawn mowers are much larger and can cut acres of land with ease. Whether you go with gas- or electric-powered riding mowers, they are the best for cutting large yards or fields. Here are the best riding lawn mowers that are currently available online.

$5,349.00 at Tractor Supply

Key Features

24-horsepower Kawasaki engine

54-inch cutting deck

Electric locking differentials

Comfortable high-back seat with armrests

3-year warranty

The Husqvarna TS 354XD Riding Lawn Mower is powered by a Kawasaki engine that supplies 24 horsepower. It features a ClearCut 54-inch cutting deck and electronic locking differentials in the rear wheels for better traction. This mower includes a 3-year bumper-to-bumper warranty with your purchase.

$6,499.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Can cut up to 4 acres per charge

25-horsepower engine

52-inch fabricated cutting deck

Top speed reaching 8 mph

Combined power up to 6 12.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries

5-year warranty

This is the best electric riding lawn mower EGO Power+ has to offer. It has 25 horsepower supplied from its six combined lithium-ion batteries. It can cut up to 4 acres on a single charge and is great for sports fields or homes with massive yards. The mower, charger and batteries are covered with a 5-year warranty.

$2,999.00 at Walmart

Key Features

Cuts up to 1 acre per charge

3 high-performance brushless motors

Lithium-ion battery

LED lights

30-inch cutting deck

5-year limited tool and battery warranty

This HART Riding Lawn Mower is powered by lithium-ion batteries and can cut up to 1 acre on a single charge. It features 3 high-performance brushless motors and a 30-inch cutting deck width. It has LED headlights that allow you to keep on cutting as the sun sets. This riding mower comes with a 5-year limited tool and battery warranty.

$3,675.81 at Walmart

Key Features

541-cc Kohler engine

CVT

46-inch cutting deck

Anti-scalp deck wheels

Customizable cutting height

This Troy-Bilt Bronco Lawn Tractor is versatile and can take care of your yard during any time of the year. It has a 46-inch cutting deck width and an adjustable cutting height that ranges from 1.5 to 3.75 inches. There are attachments sold separately that let you use your lawn tractor as a snow blower or snow plow during the winter.

$3,623.50 at Walmart

Key Features

46-inch cutting deck

Hydrostatic transmission

3-gallon fuel tank capacity

Adjustable cutting height

Discharge bag

23 horsepower

This Craftsman Hydrostatic Gas Riding Mower can cut up to 2 acres with its 3-gallon fuel tank capacity. This mower has a 46-inch cutting width and an adjustable cutting height from 1 to 4 inches. A side discharge bag for mulching and cleaning up grass clippings is included.

Pros and cons of riding mowers

Riding mowers allow its users to cut larger yards easily. They are also less tiring as you are sitting down. Another benefit they offer is that they have adjustable cutting heights to cut taller grass. The biggest drawback is the pricing, as these mowers cost several thousands of dollars on average. Another disadvantage is storage, they are very large and may need to be placed in a garage when not in use. If you don’t have a garage, they may need to be placed in a large shed or storage unit.

Riding mowers vs. push mowers

Push mowers are significantly cheaper than riding mowers. They are also easier to store and best suited for homeowners with small to average-sized yards. Riding mowers can cut up to an acre or more and are best for those cutting larger lawns or people that are cutting multiple lawns in a day for a business.

Gas-powered vs electric-powered riding mower

Riding mowers powered by gas engines have more power than their electric counterparts, longer runtimes and are much more reliable. Electric battery-powered riding mowers don’t give off many emissions, they are much quieter and lightweight. The issues with electric mowers is they require more maintenance and it may be difficult getting it fixed if you’re not under warranty.