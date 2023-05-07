Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Cutting the grass is the most important part of lawn care for homeowners. Mowing the lawn can be done yourself, or you can hire someone else to do it. For those who like to handle the mowing themselves, the type of lawn mower they choose is important. Electric lawn mowers can be a great alternative to gas- or hand-powered lawn mowers. Here are the best electric lawn mowers on Amazon.
Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Cordless (2-In-1) Push Lawn Mower - $379.99
Key Features
- 45 minutes of runtime fully charged
- Smart cut technology
- Twin blades
- Push button start
- Automatic battery switchover
The Greenworks 40V Cordless Push Lawn Mower is lightweight and easy to use. The mower can reach up to 45 minutes of run time when fully charged. The smart cut technology adjusts the runtime depending on the thickness of your grass. There is a dual-battery setup that automatically switches to the other battery when one is depleted to double the runtime.
Makita XML03CM1 36V (18V X2) LXT® Brushless 18" Lawn Mower - $399.00
Key Features
- Brushless motor design
- Can cut for a distance of 2 miles fully charged
- Overload, over-discharge and overheat protection
- Heavy-duty steel deck
- Quiet mode
The Makita electric lawn mower has a brushless motor design that offers more power and better efficiency than brushed motors. It’s able to cut for a distance up to 2 miles when fully charged. The battery has an efficient power management system that offers overload, over-discharge and overheat protection. There is a quiet mode that reduces noise for a quieter mowing experience.
Sun Joe MJ401E-PRO Electric Lawn Mower - $124.98
Key Features
- 13 amp motor
- 14” steel blade
- 14” cutting width
- 3-position height adjustment
- 10.6 gallon collection bag and discharge chute
- 2 year warranty
The Sun Joe Electric Lawn Mower is great for small yards. It has a durable 14” steel blade that offers a 14” cutting width. There are three adjustment options to customize your cutting height. The 10.6-gallon collection bag and discharge chute will help clean up your grass clippings while mowing. Sun Joe offers a 2-year warranty with this product.
CRAFTSMAN Electric Lawn Mower - $219.00
Key Features
- 13 amp motor
- Winged blade
- 3-in-1 mulching, rear bagging and side discharge
- Adjustable height setting
- Easy fold handle
The Craftsman Electric Lawn Mower offers a 13-amp motor with a 20” cutting deck that can cut through tall grass effectively. The 3-in-1 deck offers mulching, rear-bagging and side discharge all in one. There is an easy fold handle that makes it easier to store when not in use.
Sun Joe 24V-X2-21LM 48-Volt 21-Inch 1100-Watt Max Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower - $279.98
Key Features
- 1,100-watt motor
- 21” mowing width
- 7-position height adjustment
- 13.2 gallon collection bag
- 25 minutes of runtime
This Sun Joe electric lawn mower has a 1,100-watt brushless motor. The massive 13.2-gallon collection bag makes it easier to keep grass clippings from piling up on your lawn. The mower includes two 4.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries that deliver a combined 48 volts of power and can reach up to 25 minutes of runtime.
EGO Power+ LM2142SP 21-Inch 56-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric Dual-Port Walk Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mower - $699.99
Key Features
- Self-propelling
- 56 volts
- 80 minutes of runtime
- LED headlights
- Dual 5.0 Ah batteries
The EGO Power+ Electric Self-Propelled Lawn Mower is a unique machine. It can propel itself at speeds between 0.9 mph to 3.1 mph. The dual 5.0 aH batteries offers an ample 80 minutes of runtime. The PeakPower technology this motor contains gives it weather-resistance, so you can cut during the rain if necessary. There are bright LED headlights if you need to keep on mowing when it starts to get dark.
EGO Power+ ZT5207L 52-Inch 56-Volt Lithium-ion Cordless Z6 Zero Turn Riding Mower - $6,499.99
Key Features
- 25 horsepower
- 52" fabricated cutting deck
- Top speed of 8 mph
- Cuts up to 4 acres per charge
- Combines up to 6 12.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries
The most high-end electric mower in the EGO Power+ lineup is the ZT5207L 52-Inch 56-Volt Lithium-ion Cordless Z6 Zero Turn Riding Mower. It has the power of six combined lithium-ion batteries that delivers 25 horsepower and reaches a top speed of 8 mph. This electric riding mower covers a lot of ground as it can mow up to 4 acres on a single charge. It has a 52" fabricated cutting deck with three blades and can cut grass of any height effectively.
What are the disadvantages of an electric lawn mower?
Electric lawn mowers are a great investment for keeping your lawn looking fresh, but they are not without a few drawbacks. Cordless models have shorter run times than mowers that come with a cord. The length of the cord can cause a potential tripping hazard as well. They are also pretty expensive, as even the cheapest electric lawn mowers can still cost over $100.
Battery-powered vs gas-powered lawn mowers
Battery-powered lawn mowers are better for the environment, quieter, low maintenance and lightweight. Gas powered lawn mowers are cheaper than their electric counterparts. They also have much longer runtimes and can cut any length or thickness of grass, even in wet conditions. While electric lawn mowers are great for small yards, gas mowers are great for lawns of any size.
How long do electric lawn mowers take to charge?
The charge time will vary on the battery your electric lawn mower has and how big it is. According to The Lawn Mower Guru, an electric lawn mower battery connected to a 10 amp charger should take around an hour to charge. Batteries with higher amp ratings will require more time.
