Cutting the grass is the most important part of lawn care for homeowners. Mowing the lawn can be done yourself, or you can hire someone else to do it. For those who like to handle the mowing themselves, the type of lawn mower they choose is important. Electric lawn mowers can be a great alternative to gas- or hand-powered lawn mowers. Here are the best electric lawn mowers on Amazon.

$379.99 at Amazon

Key Features

45 minutes of runtime fully charged

Smart cut technology

Twin blades

Push button start

Automatic battery switchover

The Greenworks 40V Cordless Push Lawn Mower is lightweight and easy to use. The mower can reach up to 45 minutes of run time when fully charged. The smart cut technology adjusts the runtime depending on the thickness of your grass. There is a dual-battery setup that automatically switches to the other battery when one is depleted to double the runtime.

$399.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Brushless motor design

Can cut for a distance of 2 miles fully charged

Overload, over-discharge and overheat protection

Heavy-duty steel deck

Quiet mode

The Makita electric lawn mower has a brushless motor design that offers more power and better efficiency than brushed motors. It’s able to cut for a distance up to 2 miles when fully charged. The battery has an efficient power management system that offers overload, over-discharge and overheat protection. There is a quiet mode that reduces noise for a quieter mowing experience.

$124.98 at Amazon

Key Features

13 amp motor

14” steel blade

14” cutting width

3-position height adjustment

10.6 gallon collection bag and discharge chute

2 year warranty

The Sun Joe Electric Lawn Mower is great for small yards. It has a durable 14” steel blade that offers a 14” cutting width. There are three adjustment options to customize your cutting height. The 10.6-gallon collection bag and discharge chute will help clean up your grass clippings while mowing. Sun Joe offers a 2-year warranty with this product.

$219.00 at Amazon

Key Features

13 amp motor

Winged blade

3-in-1 mulching, rear bagging and side discharge

Adjustable height setting

Easy fold handle

The Craftsman Electric Lawn Mower offers a 13-amp motor with a 20” cutting deck that can cut through tall grass effectively. The 3-in-1 deck offers mulching, rear-bagging and side discharge all in one. There is an easy fold handle that makes it easier to store when not in use.

$279.98 at Amazon

Key Features

1,100-watt motor

21” mowing width

7-position height adjustment

13.2 gallon collection bag

25 minutes of runtime

This Sun Joe electric lawn mower has a 1,100-watt brushless motor. The massive 13.2-gallon collection bag makes it easier to keep grass clippings from piling up on your lawn. The mower includes two 4.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries that deliver a combined 48 volts of power and can reach up to 25 minutes of runtime.

$699.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Self-propelling

56 volts

80 minutes of runtime

LED headlights

Dual 5.0 Ah batteries

The EGO Power+ Electric Self-Propelled Lawn Mower is a unique machine. It can propel itself at speeds between 0.9 mph to 3.1 mph. The dual 5.0 aH batteries offers an ample 80 minutes of runtime. The PeakPower technology this motor contains gives it weather-resistance, so you can cut during the rain if necessary. There are bright LED headlights if you need to keep on mowing when it starts to get dark.

$6,499.99 at Amazon

Key Features

25 horsepower

52" fabricated cutting deck

Top speed of 8 mph

Cuts up to 4 acres per charge

Combines up to 6 12.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries

The most high-end electric mower in the EGO Power+ lineup is the ZT5207L 52-Inch 56-Volt Lithium-ion Cordless Z6 Zero Turn Riding Mower. It has the power of six combined lithium-ion batteries that delivers 25 horsepower and reaches a top speed of 8 mph. This electric riding mower covers a lot of ground as it can mow up to 4 acres on a single charge. It has a 52" fabricated cutting deck with three blades and can cut grass of any height effectively.

What are the disadvantages of an electric lawn mower?

Electric lawn mowers are a great investment for keeping your lawn looking fresh, but they are not without a few drawbacks. Cordless models have shorter run times than mowers that come with a cord. The length of the cord can cause a potential tripping hazard as well. They are also pretty expensive, as even the cheapest electric lawn mowers can still cost over $100.

Battery-powered vs gas-powered lawn mowers

Battery-powered lawn mowers are better for the environment, quieter, low maintenance and lightweight. Gas powered lawn mowers are cheaper than their electric counterparts. They also have much longer runtimes and can cut any length or thickness of grass, even in wet conditions. While electric lawn mowers are great for small yards, gas mowers are great for lawns of any size.

How long do electric lawn mowers take to charge?

The charge time will vary on the battery your electric lawn mower has and how big it is. According to The Lawn Mower Guru, an electric lawn mower battery connected to a 10 amp charger should take around an hour to charge. Batteries with higher amp ratings will require more time.