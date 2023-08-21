Upgrade your tool kit with this Milwaukee Impact Wrench, now 55% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For years I got by with a nice corded drill and a cheap battery powered one that never held a charge, but with more home projects on the horizon the time has come to upgrade. The Milwaukee 18V M18 Fuel 3/8-inch Cordless Brushless Compact Impact Wrench Kit is full of well thought out features and right now you can snag it for 55% off at Ace Hardware.

$175 at Ace Hardware

Key Features

Compact Design: The most compact impact wrench in its class, providing exceptional access in tight spaces while delivering up to 250 ft-lbs of nut-busting torque.

Powerful Brushless Motor: Powered by a Powerstate Brushless motor that ensures the tool's longevity, efficiency, and the ability to handle stubborn fasteners in confined spaces.

Versatile Drive Control: The Milwaukee 4-Mode Drive Control offers preset RPM and IPM levels, including Mode 4 for auto shut-off control during hand-tightening and Bolt Removal Control for enhanced safety.

High-Output Battery: The included M18 Redlithium High Output CP3.0 Battery Pack provides 50% more power and operates 50% cooler than traditional battery packs. Offers fade-free power and runtime in a lighter and compact package.

Redlink Plus Intelligence: Ensures maximum performance while protecting the tool from overloads, overheating, and over-discharge, contributing to long-lasting performance.

Enhanced Visibility: Tri-LEDs deliver high-definition lighting to the workspace, reducing shadows and improving visibility for more accurate work.

At the core of this kit is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 3/8-inch Compact Impact Wrench with a Friction Ring. This impact wrench stands out as the most compact in its class, providing unmatched accessibility in tight spaces while delivering an impressive 250 ft-lbs of nut-busting torque. Its compact design, measuring only 4.8 inches in length, is powered by a cutting-edge Powerstate Brushless motor. This motor not only provides the power to tackle stubborn fasteners, even in confined areas but also ensures the longevity and efficiency of the tool.

The Milwaukee 4-Mode Drive Control features preset RPM and IPM levels selectable through a single button. Mode 4 of the drive control system is particularly noteworthy, as it integrates auto shut-off control for hand-tight fastening applications to prevent overtightening. Additionally, the Bolt Removal Control mode decreases RPMs once a bolt is loosened, preventing fastener drops and enhancing safety.

The included M18 Redlithium High Output CP3.0 Battery Pack elevates the performance of this kit. With 50% more power and 50% cooler operation compared to M18 Redlithium CP battery packs, it ensures optimal power and runtime without the added weight. The Redlithium High Output CP3.0 battery is fully compatible with all Milwaukee M18 solutions, enhancing the versatility of your toolset.

This kit boasts the Redlink Plus Intelligence system, safeguarding the tool from overloads, heating, and over-discharge, ensuring consistent performance and durability. The best-in-class construction further solidifies the tool's longevity and protection against challenging jobsite conditions. Tri-LEDs provide high-definition lighting to enhance workspace visibility, eliminating shadows and improving overall accuracy.