If you live in an area where it snows in the winter and you don’t have a garage, then you are well accustomed to using snow brushes and ice scrapers to clear your windshield. But there is a way to prevent snow and ice from building up on your windshield in the first place. Using a car windshield cover will let the snow build up on top of it and all you’ll have to do is remove and your windshield is clear. Here are the best car windshield covers that are for sale on Amazon.

Key features

69" x 42"

Made with 600D Oxford with a PVC (polyvinyl chloride) bottom layer

Snow and frost protection

UV ray protection

Dual anti-theft side flaps

Anti-friction bottom layer

Compatible with most vehicles

This EcoNour Windshield Cover is made with high-quality materials and will provide protection from inclement winter weather conditions. This cover is resistant to snow, frost, rain and heat. The cover can come in larger sizes than standard if you drive a larger vehicle.

Key features

78” x 43”

9 heavy-duty magnets

Anti-theft window flaps

Frost guard

Reusable storage bag

Cat is popular for construction trucks and other utility vehicles, but they also make car accessories. Their windshield snow cover uses high-quality magnets that stick to the vehicle’s exterior and elastic flaps that attach to the side-view mirrors.

Key features

86.6" x 55.2" x 70.8"

Made with high-quality PEVA (plastic ethylene vinyl acetate)

Includes side mirror covers

Scratchproof

Anti-theft buckle

Reflective strips on the mirrors

This AstroAi Car Windshield Cover is made with PEVA plastic and has a non-woven fabric lining. The cover is scratchproof and is resistant to snow, water and ice. The anti-theft buckle attaches to the front and rear wheels to keep it in place.

Key features

41" x 53" x 71"

Made with 40% polyester and 60% PVC

Resistant to rain, water, frost, sleet and ice

Anti-theft side panels

Doesn’t use magnets or suction cups

Universal fit

The OxGord Windshield Cover is made with high-quality PVC and polyester. The cover fits on most cars, trucks, vans and SUVs. OxGord also sells a cover for the rear window separately.

Key features

68“ x 41”

Weather-resistant

Covers wiper blades and side-view mirrors

Comes in standard and XL sizes

1-year warranty

This FrostGuard Plus Winter Windshield Cover is easy to install and will protect your windshield year-round. The cover extends to reach the windshield wiper blades and side-view mirrors. A 1-year warranty is included with your purchase.

How to install a car windshield cover

Installing a windshield cover is fairly easy, just make sure the product you choose fits your windshield before buying one. Here is a tutorial from the official EcoNour YouTube channel on how to install a windshield snow cover .