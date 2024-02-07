Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you live in an area where it snows in the winter and you don’t have a garage, then you are well accustomed to using snow brushes and ice scrapers to clear your windshield. But there is a way to prevent snow and ice from building up on your windshield in the first place. Using a car windshield cover will let the snow build up on top of it and all you’ll have to do is remove and your windshield is clear. Here are the best car windshield covers that are for sale on Amazon.
EcoNour Windshield Cover for Ice and Snow - $19.99 (38% off)
Key features
- 69" x 42"
- Made with 600D Oxford with a PVC (polyvinyl chloride) bottom layer
- Snow and frost protection
- UV ray protection
- Dual anti-theft side flaps
- Anti-friction bottom layer
- Compatible with most vehicles
This EcoNour Windshield Cover is made with high-quality materials and will provide protection from inclement winter weather conditions. This cover is resistant to snow, frost, rain and heat. The cover can come in larger sizes than standard if you drive a larger vehicle.
Cat® Windshield Snow Cover - $23.71
Key features
- 78” x 43”
- 9 heavy-duty magnets
- Anti-theft window flaps
- Frost guard
- Reusable storage bag
Cat is popular for construction trucks and other utility vehicles, but they also make car accessories. Their windshield snow cover uses high-quality magnets that stick to the vehicle’s exterior and elastic flaps that attach to the side-view mirrors.
AstroAI Car Windshield Snow and Ice Cover - $15.99
Key features
- 86.6" x 55.2" x 70.8"
- Made with high-quality PEVA (plastic ethylene vinyl acetate)
- Includes side mirror covers
- Scratchproof
- Anti-theft buckle
- Reflective strips on the mirrors
This AstroAi Car Windshield Cover is made with PEVA plastic and has a non-woven fabric lining. The cover is scratchproof and is resistant to snow, water and ice. The anti-theft buckle attaches to the front and rear wheels to keep it in place.
OxGord Windshield Cover for Ice and Snow - $13.95 (53% off)
Key features
- 41" x 53" x 71"
- Made with 40% polyester and 60% PVC
- Resistant to rain, water, frost, sleet and ice
- Anti-theft side panels
- Doesn’t use magnets or suction cups
- Universal fit
The OxGord Windshield Cover is made with high-quality PVC and polyester. The cover fits on most cars, trucks, vans and SUVs. OxGord also sells a cover for the rear window separately.
FrostGuard Plus Winter Windshield Cover - $34.98
Key features
- 68“ x 41”
- Weather-resistant
- Covers wiper blades and side-view mirrors
- Comes in standard and XL sizes
- 1-year warranty
This FrostGuard Plus Winter Windshield Cover is easy to install and will protect your windshield year-round. The cover extends to reach the windshield wiper blades and side-view mirrors. A 1-year warranty is included with your purchase.
How to install a car windshield cover
Installing a windshield cover is fairly easy, just make sure the product you choose fits your windshield before buying one. Here is a tutorial from the official EcoNour YouTube channel on how to install a windshield snow cover.
