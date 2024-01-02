The best cold weather essentials to keep in your car

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As winter sets in, it's essential to equip your vehicle with the right gear to navigate unforeseen challenges brought about by cold weather. A sudden breakdown in freezing conditions can quickly become a hazardous situation, underscoring the importance of having the appropriate cold-weather gear on hand. From communication tools and power sources to traction aids and warmth-providing essentials, this article explores the must-have items that can enhance safety and preparedness during winter emergencies, ensuring you're well-equipped to handle unexpected setbacks on the road.

Rocky Talkie Mountain Radio - $110.00

In remote areas or during emergencies, a two-way radio like the Rocky Talkie can be crucial for communication. It allows you to stay in contact with others, especially if there's no cellular signal.

Oukitel P5000 Power Station - $2,199 ($800 off)

This power station can serve as a portable power source for charging your electronic devices. In emergencies or when stranded, having a reliable power source can be crucial for communication, using navigation apps, or charging other essential devices.

X-Bull New Recovery Traction Tracks - $107.90 (5% off)

If your vehicle gets stuck in snow or mud, traction tracks can help you regain traction and get your vehicle moving again. They provide a surface for your tires to grip and can be essential in challenging road conditions.

Yukon Charlie's Collapsible Snow Shovel - $39.99

A snow shovel is essential for clearing snow around your vehicle or creating a path. It's a practical tool for maintaining visibility and ensuring that your vehicle can move freely.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack - $78.99 (20% off)

AirTags can be used to track the location of important items, including your car keys or other gear. This can be particularly helpful if you misplace something in the snow or during a challenging situation.

BioLite AlpenGlow Mini Lantern - $39.95

In case of emergencies or if you need to work on your vehicle in the dark, a compact lantern can provide ample illumination. It ensures visibility and safety in low-light conditions.

Rhino USA Folding Survival Shovel - $26.90

A folding shovel can be useful for digging out snow around your tires, creating a path, or even for emergency purposes like digging a trench. It's a versatile tool that can be handy in various situations.

The North Face Wasatch 0/-18 Sleeping Bag - $119

If you find yourself stranded or in an emergency situation, a sleeping bag provides warmth and insulation. It can be critical for staying warm if you have to spend an extended period in your vehicle.

Warm Fire Retardant Blanket, 66" x 90" (80% Wool) - $24.99

A warm, fire-retardant blanket provides insulation and can help retain body heat in cold conditions. The fire-retardant feature adds an extra layer of safety if you need to use it near a heat source.

Mr. Heater Buddy 4,000-9,000-BTU Indoor-Safe Portable Propane Radiant Heater - $74 (50% off)

This portable propane heater is designed for indoor use and can provide a source of heat in case you need to stay warm inside your vehicle. It's important to use such heaters in a well-ventilated area to avoid carbon monoxide buildup.

Having these items in your car during winter ensures that you are better prepared for unexpected situations, providing the tools and resources needed for safety, communication, and survival in cold and challenging environments.