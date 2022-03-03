Dropracks reimagines the roof rack with its pull-down system

Traditional fixed roof racks for vehicles often require users to climb up to make sure their camping gear and bulky goods are strapped in and secure. Since no one loves awkwardly balancing themselves on the inside of their car door to take care of their luggage, Dropracks has designed a simpler way for people to store their rooftop items. Unlike traditional roof racks, Dropracks allows users to remain on the ground and pull the rack down to them. The design allows for easier loading and unloading of goods, letting users focus a little more on their trip and a little less on packing for it. There are two options to choose from: Dropracks Sport and Dropracks XL. The difference between the two is the loading capacity. The XL option can carry up to 176 lbs and the Sport option carries 165 lbs. The price tag starts at just over $2,200.

