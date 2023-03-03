Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Many of us like to keep car exterior and interior car cleaning kits at home. A good kit has some basic essentials that you'll always use, like microfiber towels, buckets, a vacuum, etc. And while winter hasn't thawed out just yet now is a great time to stock up on some car cleaning essentials as you prepare to give your vehicle a much-needed deep spring cleaning. Here are the best deals on car cleaning essentials currently live on Amazon.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum (Version 1.0) - $27.75 (31% off)

Key features

106W of suction power

Weighs 2.4 lbs

Plugs into a 12V cigarette lighter port via a 16ft long power cord

Includes 3 all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag, and an extra filter w/ cleaning brush

We've all let a few empty water bottles accumulate in the back seat, a few too many fast food receipts pile up on the ground, and let's be honest, maybe even a french fry or two end up on a floor mat and stick around for far, far too long. Luckily, there's a popular, affordable way to keep your interior a bit less dirty in the form of the ThisWorx car vacuum, on sale today for 35% off.

The #1 best-selling car vacuum on Amazon is currently 31% off on sale for only $27.27. The ThisWorx is lightweight, weighing in at only 2.4 lbs, making it easy to maneuver around a vehicle. It plugs right into your car's 12v lighter port and features a 16-foot long power cord to give you some extra slack when cleaning all the way in the back. The motor provides 106w of cyclonic force and the included HEPA filter is removable and washable. In addition to the vacuum, you'll also get a flathead attachment, an extendable attachment, and a brush nozzle as well as a carrying bag, filter brush, and a spare HEPA filter with your purchase. If these features sound good to you, but you're looking for a bit more power, you can check out the updated version of this vac, too, which is also on sale right now, but for 17% off, or check out our full list of the best car vacuums for 2023.

This vac, though, is ludicrously popular on Amazon, accumulating over 100,000 5-star reviews with one reviewer calling it "the most impressive car vacuum." It's currently the number one best-selling vacuum of any type on the platform. Check out the link above to learn more about the product, see what others say, or take advantage of a great deal yourself.

Key features Soft and lint-free

Reusable and durable

85% polyester and 15% nylon Keeping your car clean isn't only good for your pride, it's good for the health of the vehicle! Driving around with a dirty car looks bad, and more importantly, it can exacerbate issues like rust and generally shorten the life of your vehicle. Car care is easy to stay on top of with a little effort, but it's also too easy to let fall by the wayside. Luckily, you don't need much to put yourself in a great position when it comes to taking car care seriously, and you only really need one item to make sure you're staying on top of the bare minimum. It's possibly the simplest tool you could ever use, and it also happens to be the #1 best-selling automotive accessory on Amazon. That's right, it's a simple microfiber towel. These are great, inexpensive options, but we don't recommend that you use these specific towels on your vehicle's paint. For that, you want a towel with a high GSM rating. These are great for the very dirty areas of the car and for some of the interior cleaning/absorbing.

SwiftJet Car Wash Foam Gun + Microfiber Wash Mitt - $33.14 (49% off)

Key features

Great for at-home car washes. The foam sprayer mixes water from your garden hose with your favorite soap solution for the perfect at-home foamy car wash. Also great for boats, campers, and some garden/lawn equipment.