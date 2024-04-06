Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A car can’t do anything without a working battery so it’s important to keep it charged and ready to go. If you have a new battery you need to charge or you want to maintain the battery in a vehicle that won’t be driven for a while, then a car battery charger is a valuable tool. They come with alligator clamps that connect to the positive and negative terminals on the battery and will get the battery levels charged. Here are the best car battery chargers that are currently for sale on Amazon.

$29.95 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best-selling battery charger on Amazon

Detects batteries as low as 1-volt

Force Mode automatically starts charging when the battery is below 1-volt

Optimized for any climate or weather condition

Made for 6-volt and 12-volt batteries

The NOCO GENIUS 1A Smart Car Battery Charger is currently the #1 best-selling battery charger on Amazon and is made for 6-volt and 12-volt batteries. It is able to detect batteries as low as 1-volt and will automatically begin charging low batteries with Force charging mode.

$25.85 at Amazon

Key Features

Fast-acting trickle charger

Pulse repair

Fireproof

Made for 12-volt and 24-volt batteries

Works with lead-acid and AGM batteries

The NexPeak Car Battery Charger is a fast-acting trickle charger that is compatible with 12-volt and 24-volt batteries. The high-efficiency pulse repair automatically detects acid and battery sulfation to restore lost battery performance.

$39.95 at Amazon

Key Features

12V 750mA battery charger

Spark-proof circuitry

LED indicator lights

Float mode

Compatible with any 12-volt lead acid, flooded, AGM or gel cell battery

This Battery Tender Junior 12V Battery Charger and Maintainer will fully charge and maintain batteries before going into Float Mode which maintains voltage levels for long-term storage. This charger is compatible with 12-volt lead aid, flooded, AGM and gel cell batteries.

$29.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Fast charging

Support float and trickle charger

Extends battery life

Smart repair function

All-weather resistance

This Yonhan Battery Charger is an all-in-one battery that works as a trickle charger, maintainer and battery desfulator. It also offers charging protection from short circuits, overcharging and overheating.

$84.95 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best-selling Powersport Battery Charger on Amazon

Protects the vehicle's electronics

Maximizes battery life and capacity

Splash and dust-proof

Shockproof, dustproof and splashproof

Charges batteries for car, bikes, RVs, tractors and marine vehicles

The CTEK Fully Automatic Battery Charger and Maintainer is the #1 best-selling Powersport Battery Charger on Amazon. It’s a more expensive option but has high-quality functions to make it worth considering. This charger uses an 8-step fully automatic charging cycle that can restore heavily discharged batteries. It’s compatible with all lead-acid, AGM, EFB, MF, GEL, WET, CA/CA and lithium-ion battery types.

How to use an auto battery charger

Most battery chargers work the same but be sure to go over the instructions before using your charger. First, plug in your battery charger into a wall outlet. Next, locate the positive and negative terminals on your vehicle’s battery. Then attach the red clamp to the positive terminal and the black clamp to the negative terminal. Now grab your battery charger and activate the proper settings to charge and monitor your battery.

Can a car battery charger be used on other types of vehicles?

These chargers can charge much more than traditional cars. They can also be used for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, tractors, boats and anything else that has a 6-volt or 12-volt battery. Just make sure the volts of your battery are compatible with the charger you are using.