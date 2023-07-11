Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Believe it or not, there are better times than others to buy that new TV. Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day are three sale days when you can expect to find great prices on that new HD TV you've been pinning over. Lucky for us deal hunters, Prime Day is in full swing so here are the best Prime Day tv deals for 2023.

This Hisense TV has all the basics you could want, plus a few extras. It's got 4K resolution, a 60 Hz refresh rate, quantum dot technology and built-in fire TV and Alexa capability. It's also the official TV of the NBA!

Very similar to the TV above, but 8 inches smaller and 50 bucks cheaper. It's got Fire TV built-in and comes with an Alexa voice remote. It also has a 240 motion rate and 60Hz native refresh rate.

This 43-inch Amazon Fire TV has great resolution from a 4K UHD display (3840 x 2160). A refresh rate of 60 Hz. 1 Ethernet port, 1 USB port, 3 HDMI 2.0 ports and 1 HDMI 2.1 with eARC. At 30% off for Memorial Day it's a great time to consider upgrading from your 1080p Full HD TV.

This 32-inch LED smart TV from Insignia supports a wide range of streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube, HBO Max, Spotify, Peacock, and ESPN+. It also supports HDMI ARC, which allows you to send audio directly from the HDMI jack to a compatible sound bar or AV receiver, of your choice for an improved audio experience. It's also Alexa voice control compatible via the Alexa remote control.

With the voice-compatible remote, you can speak commands to Alexa to control your Fire TV. This option is a 4K 2160p resolution and DTS Studio Sound.

It's the most expensive option on the list and it's also on sale for the least off, but QLED TV's are still expensive with sales few and far between, so this is a pretty good find for Memorial Day. It's 65-inches so it might be more TV than you need, but the 43-inch model is only $200 less, so if you have the budget and the space this is the one to go with for gaming, sports, and streaming your favorite shows and movies. And if you don't have the space you can grab the 43-inch QLED here for $379.99.

More Top Picks

