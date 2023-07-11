Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you're a pro, weekend warrior, or are building out an emergency repair kit it's always great to have tools in your home, garage, and car. In this post, we highlight the best Amazon Prime Day tool deals for 2023. You'll find great prices on wrench sets, toolboxes, electric mowers, power tools, lawn equipment, and more.

You won't know how much you'll actually use a circular saw until you have one around. Once you do, we'd bet you'll start miraculously finding excuse after excuse to saw everything you can. This is a solid saw with a brushless motor and up to a 57° bevel.

This 48-piece set includes 3/8-inch drive 6pt impact and deep impact sockets.

No matter how many tools you have, everyone needs a solid tool box. This one by DeWalt is among the best around. It's large, sturdy and stackable. What more could you ask for?

Who doesn't need a good socket wrench set? This one comes with ratchets and sockets, hex keys, a bit driver and other accessories. You'll even get a heavy-duty metal-latched case to store it all in. It's a solid deal even at full price, but it's even better at 20% off.

You can never have too many drill bits. This 14-piece set includes 14 bits and a case and it's 13% off right now. Nearly 1% per bit!

This is one of our favorite electric lawn tool deals. Any homeowner with trees on the property would probably do well to keep a chainsaw around the house. This one is a great gas-less Ego chainsaw that features an 18-inch bar and chain. It's weather-resistant, features a twist-dial for chain tensioning, reaches 11,000 RPM and even has some built-in LED lights for keeping things well-lit during a late-night cutting session. The saw comes with both a battery and a plastic chain guard and even provides buyers with a 5-year warranty on the tool and a 3-year warranty on the battery and charger.

Everyone needs a good leaf blower, and this Ego leaf blower is as good as any. Totally cordless and electric, the included 4.0 Ah battery will power the blower for up to 70 minutes on a full charge. The blower is weather-resistant, features variable speed settings, and comes with multiple nozzles, a battery and a charger. Like the EGO chainsaw above, you'll get a 5-year warranty on the blower and a 3-year warranty on the battery and charger with your purchase.

A lawn just can't look its best until it's edged. This electric edger can help with that problem by putting its 12 amp motor and 7.5-inch double-edged blade to use. Keep in mind, while this tool is all-electric, it's not cordless so you'll need to be plugged in to run it, but you'll still be able to enjoy all the benefits of a non-gas-powered tool like less maintenance, quieter operation, and general ease of use.

There are few things in life more satisfying than pressure washing a dirty surface. This electric Greenworks pressure washer can use its 1,500 PSI to help you do that. On top of that, it even includes a soap applicator attachment to multiply the cleanliness. Both its power cord and pressure hose are a generous length at 35 feet and 20 feet, respectively, the washer has been certified by the Pressure Washer Manufacturers' Association, and it comes with a 3 year warranty.

More Top Picks

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.