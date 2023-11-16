5 Black Friday snow blower deals for 2023 - save up to 28% on EGO, Craftsman, Greenworks and more

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking to save some dough on snow removal tools this winter? These Black Friday snow blower deals could save you a bundle and make clearing your driveway a whole lot easier. Not only can this equipment speed up the snow removal process by a ton, a good snow blower or snow thrower can also help give your back some sweet relief from shoveling wet, heavy snow all winter. Check out this selection of some of our favorite Black Friday snow blower deals for 2023 just below.

$279.99 at Amazon

If you're here looking for the Black Friday electric snow blower deals only, then this is where you should start. This Greenworks electric snow blower features a push button start-up, brushless motor and a 180° rotating chute, allowing users a ton of freedom to choose where they'll be tossing all of that snow. It also makes use of an "easy fold" system to keep it nice and compact for storing it during the warmer months, and as the 40V name suggests, it's completely compatible with Greenworks' 40V battery system. In fact, it comes with a 5.0Ah battery and charger, which means no gas and no ripcord pulling needed! This option will provide you with a 16-inch clearing path, an 8-inch clearing depth and a whopping 20-foot throwing distance. Last but not least, the 7-inch rear wheels should provide plenty of clearance while working.

$699 at Amazon

The EGO Power+ 21-inch snow blower has power to spare. This beast will throw your snow up to 40 feet, and its steel auger promises to cut through ice and snow 50% faster. It features a brushless motor and, naturally, since it's electric, doesn't rely on gasoline or a ripcord start. This snow blower comes with not 1 but 2 of EGO's 5.0Ah batteries and a dual charger, so you'll be able to charge them both up at the same time. There are built-in LED headlights for when you're taking care of business early in the morning or later in the evening and like the Greenworks option above, this one also features a quick-fold handle for storage. The clearing width on this EGO snow blower is 21-inches and when using both batteries in tandem, this snow blower can clear "a 12-car driveway with 8 inches of snow" before needing a re-charge.

$649.99 at Amazon

Amazon's snow blower sale doesn't just encompass electric options. This PowerSmart snow blower has a 4 cycle 212cc gas-powered engine but mercifully comes equipped with a push-button start even though it's not all-electric. Unbelievably, this piece of equipment can move 2,400 lbs of snow per minute and has a clearing width of 24-inches and an intake height of 20-inches. It has a steel auger to help cut through the icy stuff and it can toss snow up to 40 feet. This blower is also self-propelled with 6 forward speed settings and 2 reverse speed settings, which can be extremely helpful when clearing sloped driveways or sidewalks.

$985.36 at Amazon

This Craftsman two-stage snow blower is another powerhouse of a snow blower. It's got a 208cc gas-powered engine and features 12-inch sawtooth augers to help cut through ice and heavy snow. Like the PowerSmart above, this too can start with the push of a button and has 6 forward self-propelled speeds and 2 reverse self-propelled speeds to help with control in the worst of conditions. The Craftsman put extra care into creating ergonomic controls for ease of use during bad weather. This snow blower also features a huge 200° range for chute control and can throw snow up to 40 feet.

$367.05 at Amazon

Okay, okay, this one isn't quite a snow blower, but it is pretty cool. This electric snow shovel is exactly what it sounds like. If you need the maneuverability of a shovel but the power of a snow blower, this is what you're looking for. It's all-electric and works with the Greenworks family of batteries. In fact, it comes with a 5.0Ah battery and charger. It provides a 12-inch clearing width and a 6-inch clearing depth, has a brushless motor and weighs just 19.2 lbs, making it easily maneuverable for most people. Believe it or not, this little tool can chuck snow 25 feet away! Something like this is perfect for nooks, crannies, stairs and other places you just can't reach with a snow blower.

