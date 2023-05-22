2024 Subaru Crosstrek Review: The same good kind of weird and versatile

Pros: Fun off-road; small but utilitarian package; efficient engine options

Cons: Terribly slow base engine; interior feels cheap; slow infotainment tech

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek is one of our favorite small crossovers, and much of this is due to it being more of a hatchback on stilts than its more SUV-like crossover rivals, giving it car-like qualities that, if you’re like us, can be preferable. Also, unlike most others in its competitive set, the Crosstrek is legitimately good — and fun — when you go beyond paved roads. Its 8.7 inches of ground clearance, or 9.3 inches in Wilderness form, gives you lots of wiggle room, and Subaru’s standard all-wheel-drive system is smart enough to get you through some tough spots.

Like the exterior, the new Crosstrek’s interior is awfully similar to the old one in size and general appearance, although adding the Outback’s tech offerings does provide one major visual change. As before, though, the Crosstrek cabin is simple to use and provides lots of backseat space, a big cargo area, tons of pockets and cubbies to store things, and great visibility for the driver. It’s not much to look at, though, and its tech is on the slow side even if we appreciate the available jumbo screen.

That’s not the most concerning slow element, however. Acceleration from the base 2.0-liter flat-four is glacial, so much so that customer demand resulted in the 2.5-liter upgrade. It improves matters, but it still isn’t quick. Your only transmission choice of a CVT just exacerbates the lack of power, as the engines constantly need revs to get moving, which can get tiring if you’re at elevation or need to accelerate quickly often. Even with the subpar power, though, the Crosstrek comes out as one of the best little crossovers that money can buy for all of its daily driver and adventure-friendly features.

What's new for 2024?

The Subaru Crosstrek is an all-new, redesigned model for 2024.

What are the Crosstrek’s interior and in-car technology like?

The Crosstrek favors function and utility over all when it comes to the interior. None of it looks premium or even pretty, but to some, that might actually be part of the Crosstrek’s appeal. Its seats are comfortable over long stretches, but the plastic steering wheel on 2.0-liter models gets old. The budget-style experience continues in the rear seats with the plastic trim you’d expect from this price point.

Interestingly, the Crosstrek offers two different infotainment screen setups. The base model makes do with dual/stacked 7-inch touchscreens. It’s an odd (and cheap) look, but you get wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality in the top screen. We still haven’t tested this version of Subaru’s StarLink infotainment, but we have tested the upgrade system. Opt for the next trim up, and you get the massive 11.6-inch vertically-oriented touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. The screen’s surround is in a glossy black instead of the base model’s flat black look, but it still retains useful physical controls. For example, you can adjust the temperature and activate the defrosters via real buttons. The chunky volume and tuning knobs are appreciated, and the heated seats being activated by switches on the console is way better than other Subarus that stick the controls inside the screen. Oddly, the Crosstrek retains an aux port front and center under the touchscreen no matter the trim level, so good news for folks who hung onto their iPods.

That big 11.6-inch screen may look nice in photos, but do be warned that it’s slow to respond to inputs no matter the task at hand. Its simple menu layout is nice, but tech fiends won’t find any whiz-bang features or innovative software solutions within Subaru’s infotainment software. The instrument cluster is mostly analog save for a small central screen that can be configured to display a number of different items. The gauges themselves are easily readable, but the screen that is controlled via steering wheels buttons is dated, especially when you consider the Crosstrek is all-new this year. Most competitors have more compelling infotainment tech.

How big is the Crosstrek?

Here’s where the Crosstrek really being a hatchback comes into play. The Crosstrek is technically a car – its seat rows are further apart – which means that despite what the specs may say, it still has plenty of space for four 6-foot-tall passengers to fit comfortably. There’s also a strong chance that a front passenger will be able to sit comfortably in front of a rear-facing child seat.

There's 19.9 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and 54.7 with those seats folded. That may be less than the shockingly spacious Nissan Kicks, but basically average with most . The area is deep and wide, which makes up for its comparative lack of height. Plus, Subaru engineered in designated cupholders in the cargo floor that are meant to fit 32-ounce Nalgene bottles while hanging out, gate open at a camp site.

What are the Crosstrek’s fuel economy and performance specs?

The Crosstrek base and Premium (pictured directly above) trim levels come standard with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-four. It produces 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque, and it’s exclusively mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Fuel economy is EPA-rated at 27 mpg city, 34 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined. All Crosstreks are all-wheel drive.

If you want a little more power than the pokey 2.0-liter provides, the 2.5-liter comes standard on the Sport, Limited and Wilderness trims. It produces 182 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. It’s still not quick, but it’s much less stressful to drive in virtually every scenario. Fuel economy is barely affected, too, as it’s rated for 26 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined.