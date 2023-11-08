2024 Hyundai Palisade Review: Still superb, but the competition is closing in

Hyundai hit a homerun with the Palisade, and the '23 update only improved this three-row SUV. It's loaded with great tech, excellent materials and is hugely spacious. A more powerful engine would be nice, but nothing else is missing from this three-row family crossover.

Pros: Premium interior; more passenger and cargo space than many rivals; great tech; comfy to drive

Cons: Styling isn't our favorite after 2023 refresh; no hybrid or PHEV option

The 2024 Hyundai Palisade is still riding high, but its three-row SUV brethren are closing in on what we’ve largely considered be the juggernaut of the segment outside of its twin, the Kia Telluride. Hyundai isn’t making any missteps with the Palisade, though – it’s still a stellar combination of utility, attractive interior design, easy-to-use tech and value. However, its lone powertrain option is starting to play second fiddle to newer rivals, the Mazda CX-90 and Toyota Grand Highlander, that offer powerful hybrid options. The naturally aspirated V6 still gets the job done smoothly and can tow 5,000 pounds in the Palisade, but it’s hard to not peer over the fence at the quicker and more efficient hybridized variants of the freshly introduced competition (though we certainly acknowledge those high-powered hybrids come at a higher cost).

But let’s not forget why we love the Palisade so much – we happened to fall hard enough that one of our editors actually bought one. A 2021 model spent an essentially flawless year in our long-term fleet garnering lots of love and miles. And the refresh from 2023 took a great SUV and made it even stronger with updated tech. The Calligraphy trim continues to set luxury standards for non-luxury three-row SUVs, and while the price continues a steady upward climb, it’s still a great value. All that said, fresh faces for the Honda Pilot, soon-to-launch Chevrolet Traverse and more are cause for this segment flag-bearer to be on the lookout. The Palisade remains a top-recommended three-row SUV; its superiority over others is just on much less solid footing than ever before in 2024.

What's new for 2024?

Hyundai refreshed the Palisade for 2023 with a number of big changes – you can read about those here. However, for 2024, it's adding a Calligraphy Night Edition to the lineup that is effectively a version of the ritzy range-topping model with dark trim instead of brightwork. The base model now includes tri-zone climate control as standard, the XRT gains rear window sunshades, and the Limited gets ambient lighting.

What are the Palisade’s interior and in-car technology like?

The Palisade boasts a uniquely elegant cabin highlighted by a wide infotainment panel, distinctive trim types and a center console that rises to meet the dash, leaving extra storage underneath. It's both attractive and functional, and it can provide quite the "wow" moment. The Palisade's quality is also shockingly good, inching awfully close to genuine luxury territory (The Calligraphy is the best example of this near-luxury experience).

Every Palisade comes standard with a 12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation that's easy to use and to see. You can devote the entire screen to one function, split it between two (such as the navigation map and audio system information), or leave it on the home screen that shows various functions. It's similar to what you see in various luxury brands, and it's just as well-executed, if even a bit better, in the Palisade.

Hyundai's big family hauler comes standard with a multitude of standard infotainment features including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite radio and five USB ports (one USB-A and four USB-C ports). An extra pair of USB-C ports is added to upper trim levels, and wireless phone charging is standard on all but the base model. A Harman/Kardon surround sound audio system is standard on the upper trims levels. Shared with the Telluride is a rear seat mute function that easily disables the rear speakers (for sleeping kids, or those who don't want to listen to your lame old music) as well as the Driver Talk in-car intercom system that transmits the driver's voice to those sitting in the back.

How big is the Palisade?

The Palisade is one of the larger three-row crossovers. Few are as long and wide, while third-row leg- and headroom are among the most generous in the segment. Even a tall adult can fit back there quite comfortably. Better still, the large rear quarter windows and the wide, upright vehicle sides mean that whoever sits back there won't feel too claustrophobic. Access to the third row benefits from one-press power release buttons, as well as unique grab handles integrated into the C pillars, but the resulting gap between that pillar and slide-forward seat is merely average. The second row offers a standard 60/40-split bench seat that results in an eight-person overall capacity, or captain's chairs that reduce capacity to seven. Space and comfort are excellent with either, but that's to be expected in this segment.



Cargo capacity is also better than most, at 18 cubic feet behind the raised third row, which is enough to fit four sizable suitcases. Only the Palisade's boxier Telluride sibling as well as the Toyota Grand Highlander, Honda Pilot and Volkswagen Atlas have swallowed more. There is 45.8 cubic feet when the third row is lowered, and 86.4 when both rows are lowered – both are pretty average for the segment, which is just fine. The second row features a standard power-folding release, while a power-operated third row is optional on the SEL and standard on the Limited.



Finally, storage for small items is a standout Palisade feature. The front center console has a sizable under-armrest bin, and there's another bin forward of that one covered by a sliding cover that houses the wireless smartphone charging pad (if so equipped) and nifty cupholders that disappear to free up extra space when not in use. Then, there's an expansive space under the console big enough for a purse, plus decently sized door bins and lots of back seat cupholders.

What are the Palisade’s fuel economy and performance specs?

Every Palisade comes with a 3.8-liter V6 engine that produces 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. Front- or all-wheel drive are available, and an eight-speed automatic is standard. The towing capacity is 5,000 pounds on every Palisade. A class III hitch and an auto-leveling rear suspension are available.

Fuel economy for 2024 checks in at 19 mpg city, 26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined. It falls to 19/24/21 with AWD. During our one-year long-term test of an all-wheel-drive Palisade Calligraphy, we averaged 21.6 mpg over 16,000 miles. We also bested the EPA highway rating with multiple tanks of 25 mpg during road trips.

What's the Palisade like to drive?

Much like the Kia Telluride that shares its mechanical underpinnings, the Hyundai Palisade offers a well-rounded driving experience free from bad habits but also bereft of anything particularly memorable. Effectively, it reaches the bar set by the vast majority of buyers in this segment. The V6 engine produces plenty of power, but ultimately produces acceleration on par with most other vehicles in the segment. The steering is precise and gains a little extra effort when in Sport mode, but it also doesn't keep you particularly engaged in the driving experience. The suspension capably controls body motions and the stock tires do a good job of gripping pavement (or even loose gravel). Those looking for more of a car-like driving experience should check out the Mazda CX-90.

The Palisade's available all-wheel-drive system has a function that locks the front/rear power distribution at 50/50 for added traction while off-roading. We found it capable enough driving on a lengthy gravel road with plenty of tight turns. However, its 7.9 inches of ground clearance is unremarkable (even in the vaguely rugged-looking XRT), and unlike several competitors, the Palisade doesn't offer any sort of off-road driving modes. But its AWD system should provide some peace of mind in slick or snowy conditions. A tow mode introduced will hold gears longer and reduce the frequency of shifts.

What is the 2024 Palisade’s price?

Pricing starts at $37,735, including the $1,335 destination charge, for the base front-wheel-drive Palisade SE. That's a $1,490 increase versus the 2023 model. All-wheel drive is a $2,000 option on all trims. Only the SEL offers a factory option by way of a Premium Package or an 8-passenger seating package.

Standard feature content on the SE includes a massive amount of standard safety equipment (see Safety section below), plus 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED exterior accent lighting, auto-dimming mirrors, tri-zone automatic climate control, a six-way manually adjustable driver seat, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split second-row bench seating (includes remote folding from the cargo area and one-touch sliding for third-row access), a 12.3-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and five USB ports.

For $3,000 more, the SEL adds many worthwhile features, including a sunroof, H-Tex seats (premium vinyl), a power driver seat, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and fancier interior trim. You also get second-row captain's chairs, although unlike the Limited and Calligraphy, you can keep the SE's bench and therefore eight-passenger seating.

The XRT falls in between the SEL and Limited trims — it amounts to an appearance package for the SEL trim, and despite the looks, the XRT does not offer any more off-road ability. We do like all of the exterior extras like the blacked-out grille, more rugged-looking fascias and cross bars on the roof rails.



Calligraphy Night Edition (left/top) with standard Calligraphy

Extra luxury equipment is added to the SEL through the SEL's Premium package. But if you want all the features Hyundai offers, you need to step up to either the Limited or fully-loaded Calligraphy, the latter of which starts at $51,435. The Night Edition (pictured directly above) consists of an appearance package that adds black accents both outside and inside the Palisade – it's also only available with the AWD Calligraphy model. Add $2,000 to any of the below (except for the Night Edition) to get the price with AWD.

SE: $37,735

SEL: $40,485

— Premium package: $4,950

XRT: $42,885

Limited: $49,035

Calligraphy: $51,435

Calligraphy Night Edition: $54,935 (AWD-only)

What are the Palisade’s safety ratings and driver assistance features?

Every 2024 Hyundai Palisade comes standard with forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning, lane-keeping assist, a driver inattention warning system, a safe exit assist (warns passengers of on-coming traffic when opening doors), and adaptive cruise control. The blind-spot warning system can be upgraded to include a camera system that shows an image of the vehicle's side in the instrument panel when you use the respective turn signal direction (the display differs by trim level). This is in addition to warning lights in the mirror (standard) and head-up display (optional).

Although many of these features come standard on rival SUVs, Hyundai's are some of the best-executed. They behave in a natural manner and don't annoy with constant false alarms, and of course, help keep you safe. The adaptive cruise control, or Hyundai Driver Assist, impressed during our long-term Palisade test.

The Palisade received a perfect five stars from the government for overall, side and frontal crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named the Palisade (2023 model year because 2024 ratings weren't available at the time of this writing) a Top Safety Pick+ for its top-rated performance in all crash tests and for its crash-prevention tech. Even its headlights were uniformly rated "Good," which is a rarity. Hyundai added new rear side-impact airbags for 2023, too, in an effort to improve safety even further.

