2024 Chevrolet Traverse gets rugged looks, new turbo engine, Z71 trim

The 2024 Chevrolet Traverse is here, and it’s rocking totally new duds, a new engine and tons of fancy tech.

We’ll start with design since it’s such a big departure from the minivan-looking current-day Traverse. GM designers say the goal was to give the Traverse a more truck-like and rugged presence than before, which is probably a wise idea for today’s market of increasingly more capable family SUVs. The front end is decidedly more Tahoe-like, and the ruggedness is augmented with classy LED lights both in front and rear. Like many other Chevys these days, appearance varies a good bit depending on which trim you spring for.

The fancy, new trim for 2024 is the Z71 model that is designed to handle some light off-roading (read: short, rutted trail to the campsite). GM gives it a number of model-specific features that makes it more capable off the pavement, including a trim-specific twin-clutch all-wheel drive system, one inch of additional ground clearance over the standard model, specially-tuned dampers with hydraulic rebound control, all-terrain tires wrapping 18-inch wheels, unique front fascia for a better approach angle, red tow hooks, hill descent control and a special “Terrain” mode in the drive mode selector. Of course, the Traverse is still a giant three-row crossover, so don’t expect it to be much more than mildly capable off-road.

Another big change for 2024 is the Traverse’s powertrain. Say goodbye to the 3.6-liter V6 and hello to an all-new 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 315 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque — that’s an improvement on both accounts. It also trades the previous model’s 9-speed auto for an 8-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive remains standard, and all-wheel drive is available. Max towing is still a respectable 5,000 pounds.

The best-to-drive (on-road) Traverse will be the RS model. It gets a unique suspension tune that GM says provides sportier ride and handling characteristics in addition to a set of 22-inch wheels. You’ll also get all the RS appearance elements you’re used to from other Chevy RS models, which gives it a sportier look than the other trims.

Expect the Traverse to still be as family-friendly as always because it’s still enormous. Those in the front will enjoy the new 17.7-inch infotainment display that comes as standard equipment on every trim. This screen is augmented by an 11-inch instrument cluster display. Fans of buttons and knobs will be glad to see all the vitals stick around for the climate controls. Plus, there’s a big volume knob integrated into the massive display panel. The center console should prove itself more useful than before because Chevy moved the gear selector from the console to a stalk location similar to what you might find on a Mercedes-Benz. Additionally, Chevy designed a new pass-through console design to provide even more storage.

As for the seating configuration options, the base LS model comes with an 8-seat setup, while all other trims get a 7-seat layout with second-row captain’s chairs as standard equipment. If you want the 8-seater in a higher trim, the best you can do is option it on the LT, because the other trims don’t offer it. The RS, unlike all other trims, comes with a power-folding third row as standard, too.

Just like you’d expect, the Traverse comes with a bevy of driver assistance systems as standard equipment with some highlights being adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, automatic front and rear emergency braking, blind-spot warning and a whole lot more. New for Chevy in the Traverse is an enhanced “Buckle to Drive” feature that requires both the driver and passenger to be buckled before driving. It also has a rear seat belt reminder, which will chime if anyone in the second or third row isn’t wearing a seatbelt. Chevy says its Super Cruise driving assistant technology will be optional on certain trim levels.

Pricing isn’t available quite yet for the new Traverse, but Chevy says it will be built at GM’s Lansing assembly plant and hit the market in early 2024.

