2025 Kia EV3 unveiled with EV9-like design and high-tech interior

Kia has expanded its range of electric cars with a subcompact crossover called EV3. The model was previewed by a concept unveiled in October 2023, and little has changed over the past couple of months: it features a futuristic-looking exterior design and a high-tech interior.

Viewed from the outside, the EV3 borrows several styling cues from the bigger, three-row EV9. It's characterized by a grille-less front end, vertical headlights, and strips of thin LED daytime running lights called Star Map in Kia-speak. Punched-out wheel arches with black accents, blacked-out pillars that give the roof panel a floating look, and an upright rear end are among the other features that link the EV3 to the EV9.

The 3 stretches approximately 169 inches long, 73 inches wide, and 61 inches tall. For context, it's about three inches shorter, two inches taller, and two inches lower than the gasoline-burning Seltos, and nearly 30 inches shorter than the EV9. Its weight hasn't been announced.

All told, one of the biggest changes made to the EV3 during its transition from a concept to a production model is that the rear doors are no longer rear-hinged; they open toward the front. You'll find bigger changes inside, though the overall layout is similar. The driver faces a round steering wheel and a massive horizontal screen that bundles the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a small climate control system panel, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. Kia explains that it aimed to create a living room-like interior to ensure the occupants are comfortable, even when they're waiting for the EV3 to charge. To that end, there's a folding table built into the center console.

Globally, buyers will have two lithium-ion battery packs to choose from. The entry-level model ships with a 58.3-kilowatt-hour battery, while the Long Range trim gets an 81.4-kilowatt-hour battery. Both packs power an electric motor rated at 201 horsepower and 209 pound-feet of torque. The brand quotes a zero-to-62-mph time of 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 105 mph. The EV3 rides on the same E-GMP platform as several other Kia- and Hyundai-branded EVs (including the EV6) so dual-motor all-wheel-drive is technically possible, but the company hasn't announced plans to make other drivetrain options available.

The Long Range model should deliver up to 372 miles of driving range, though Kia obtained that figure using the WLTP testing cycle used in Europe, which leans toward the optimistic side of the scale. Figures derived using EPA testing procedures haven't been released, and neither has the standard EV3's range. Regenerative braking comes standard, and we're told charging the battery from 10% to 80% can take 31 minutes when using a 128-kilowatt charger. However, there's a catch: only the Long Range can charge at 128 kilowatts. The base model tops out at 102 kilowatts.

Kia packed a tremendous amount of technology into its smallest electric crossover. The vehicle-to-load (V2L) function lets users draw juice from the battery to power external devices such as laptops, coffee machines, and even a small fridge. The infotainment system includes access to a streaming service and several arcade games, and the South Korean brand's AI Assistant technology is available as well.

The Kia EV3 will go on sale in South Korea in July 2024 and in Europe a little later. Despite reports that the EV3 is definitely coming Stateside, when asked about American availability, a Kia spokesperson told Autoblog, "We have not yet announced plans for the US market, but based on initial reaction, we sure hope so!"