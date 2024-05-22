Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed roadster concept is the first Mythos exclusive

At last, we have our first idea of what Mercedes' supremely exclusive halo cars Mythos are going to offer. The Germans introduced the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed concept in Monaco ahead of this weekend's Formula 1 Grand Prix in the principality. Starting with what we suspect is the latest Mercedes-AMG SL, designers took the top off instead of merely putting it down, making the PureSpeed a modern eulogy to old-school roadsters in the same vein as the Ferrari Monza SP1 and Aston Martin V12 Speedster. On top of the obvious callbacks of lacking a windscreen and roof, one subtle touch is the #10 on the front fenders, referring to the race number of the supercharged 2.0-liter Merc that won the 1924 Targo Florio.

There are plenty of modern associations as well. What Mercedes calls a "halo" is a nod to today's Formula 1 cars and their driver-protecting carbon fiber braces. Unlike the F1 examples, though, the PureSpeed's brace is a single longitudinal member from the cowl to the rear deck, as opposed to the official wishbone shape. That's all for the better. The PureSpeed comes with two custom helmets, and the automaker writes that donning the lids gives "a field of vision as in Formula 1." Anyone who's seen the on-helmet view during an F1 race weekend knows that's not what you want on public roads.

The Le Mans red hue up top merges into a graphite gray and exposed carbon fiber rear fascia and skirt around the car, suggesting the Mercedes-AMG One, as does the low, wide front intake. The wheels, with their carbon fiber covers, point to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 car. The custom IWC Schaffhausen clock is another take on a Mercedes staple.

We've been given no info on the powertrain. We'll guess Mythos is, at the very least, going to the top of the AMG powertrain tree with this, meaning the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 hybrid from the AMG SL 63 S E Performance making a combined 805 horsepower and 1,047 pound-feet of torque. But we could be wrong.

The production version is due next year, it "will only be available to the most dedicated Mercedes‑Benz enthusiasts and collectors," and just 250 of them at that. Assuming the number sticks, Mercedes-AMG will produce 25 fewer PureSpeeds than it did the One.