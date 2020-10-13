Finally, the poor saps who own the Ferrari SP1 and SP2 have an aftermarket solution for more horsepower. The car was just a total dog with the 809-horse 6.5-liter V12 it came with from the factory.

We jest.

But for real, Novitec just released a tuning and performance package compatible with the SP1 and SP2 that ups the performance to an even higher bug crushing (with your face) 844 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque. That’s 34 horsepower and 45 pound-feet more than normal, reducing the 0-62 mph run from 2.9 seconds to 2.8 seconds. Top speed is simply said to be above 186 mph, at which point the bugs and your face become one.

The extra power comes thanks to a full Novitec exhaust system (headers on back) and a Novitec tune. You can select between stainless steel or Inconel (lightweight material used for Formula 1 car exhaust systems) pipes. Additionally, you can have the exhaust plated with fine gold for better heat dissipation — plus you get to say that your exhaust is plated in gold. You’ll be able to choose between a system with electronically controlled exhaust flaps, or a standard one-noise system. Novitec says the one with exhaust flaps can go especially quiet.

If the power isn’t enough, Novitec also offers aftermarket springs that lower the ride height by 1.4 inches to give the car a lower center of gravity. Aftermarket wheels developed with Vossen are also available. They’re wrapped by 275-section-width rubber in front and 335-section-width rubber in back.

And lastly, if the Ferrari interior you chose wasn’t exactly what you wanted (but why wasn’t it?) Novitec will also customize the interior to “any desired color.” Pick your leather and Alcantara, and have at it.

Novitec didn’t release prices, but Ferrari didn’t either when it revealed the SP1 and SP2 originally. Just know that many zeros are involved. For the 500 folks who own an SP1 or SP2, it very likely won’t matter what the price is.

