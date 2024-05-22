Ford Mustang GTD heads to Europe for testing prior to Le Mans

The new Mustang GTD was forged to be the weapon with which Ford intends to conquer international road racing. On the quest to elevate its high-performance pony car, Ford is taking the GTD on a European tour to coincide with its debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 21. To commemorate it all, Ford is kicking off a new digital series that documents the GTD's development. The CGI images comprising the gallery above are the first components of that online narrative.

"These images and videos show high-performance equipment in ways that match the high-performance nature of the Mustang GTD," Ford's announcement said. They will be released via various social media channels, including YouTube and TikTok, suggesting that the campaign will likely progress beyond still CGI images to video content.

“We’ve tested the Mustang GTD in North America extensively, including laps at Sebring International Raceway and Virginia International Raceway. This has all been in service of engineering a car that can lap the Nürburgring in under seven minutes,” said Mustang GTD Chief Program Engineer Greg Goodall. “Moving onto European roads and dedicated test sessions at the Nürburgring is the next step, ahead of a timed run later this year."

And by later this year, Goodall means Q4, following the GTD's appearances at the 24 Hours of Spa and the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Ford's hype engine is coming online just in time for European customers to start requesting reservations for the GTD; details of that are to follow in June. More than 7,500 customers raised their hands for allocations of 2025 and 2026 GTDs; how European enthusiasts will respond to the opportunity remains to be seen.