2025 VW ID. Buzz will be available in three trims, lots of color combos

The retro-inspired Volkswagen ID. Buzz will reach showrooms in the coming months as a 2025 model, and details about the electric van are beginning to trickle out. The brand has announced that its latest EV will be offered in three trim levels, including one only available at launch.

While the ID. Buzz is already available across Europe, the variant that we're getting for 2025 is a long-wheelbase model that was unveiled in June 2023. It rides on a 91-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, and it comes standard with a single electric motor that zaps the rear wheels with 282 horsepower. Volkswagen's optional 4Motion all-wheel-drive system adds a second motor and increases horsepower to 335.

Buyers will have numerous colors and color combinations to choose from. Metro Silver, Candy White, and Deep Black Pearl are your only choices if you want a single-tone van. The palette gets wider (and more interesting!) when you add the two-tone options. Choose a Candy White top and you can order the bottom in Energetic Orange, Pomelo Yellow, Blue Charcoal, Mahi Green, Metro Silver, Cabana Blue, or Indium Gray; many of these combinations honor the original van. Alternatively, you can select a Metro Silver top and a Cherry Red bottom.

Inside, three combinations specific to the American market are available: Moonlight, Dune, and Copper. Each style combines an array of pre-selected trim, upholstery, and piping colors. Leatherette will be the only upholstery available when the Buzz lands in showrooms, however.

At launch, the range will include three trim levels called Pro S, Pro S Plus, and 1st Edition, respectively.

The rear-wheel-drive-only Pro S comes standard with 20-inch wheels, a power-operated sliding door on each side, a second-row bench seat, a wireless device charger, 30-color ambient lighting, a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.9-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. Volkswagen's IQ.Drive suite of driving aids comes standard, as does Park Assist Plus with a memory function.

Next, the Pro S Plus is offered with rear- or all-wheel-drive. The second-row bench seat that comes standard when buyers select rear-wheel-drive can be optionally replaced with individual captain's chairs, though seating capacity consequently drops from seven to six, while the six-seater layout is the only configuration available with all-wheel-drive. The mid-range trim also gains a nine-speaker, 700-watt Harman Kardon sound system and a head-up display. The list of options grows with an electrochromic panoramic glass roof and a folding trailer hitch.

As its name implies, the 1st Edition will be only sold at launch, though there's no word yet on how long it will be offered for. Rear-wheel-drive variants get a second-row bench, while all-wheel-drive versions ship with second-row captain's chairs. This trim is two-tone-only, and it gets specific 20-inch wheels, cross bars for the roof rails, specific exterior emblems, the aforementioned glass roof, the Dune interior, and what the carmaker refers to as "heritage-inspired floor mats." Volkswagen notes that 1st Edition buyers will also receive "exclusive gifts."

Pricing and full technical specifications, including driving range and towing capacity, will be announced closer to the ID. Buzz's on-sale date.