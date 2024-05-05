Lando Norris gets long-awaited first win at 2024 Miami Grand Prix

Lando Norris is officially a Formula 1 race winner as he came home to take the checkered flag first at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix. The McLaren driver celebrated with his signature champagne bottle spike, but this time from the top of the podium.

In a weekend utterly dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Norris’ pace around the Miami Autodrome on Sunday was a surprise and utterly nail-biting to watch. The race turned on its head when an accident between Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant forced a safety car to be deployed. Norris was one of the last drivers who hadn’t made a pit stop at that point and was leading the race. He came back out with four fresh, hard-compound tires, still in the lead, and never looked back.

Max Verstappen came in second place and challenged Norris on the restart, but never got close enough the remainder of the race.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional content.

