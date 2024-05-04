Motorsports

Max Verstappen continues Miami Grand Prix domination with pole in qualifying

Both Ferraris will be on his tail going into turn 1

May 4th 2024 at 5:37PM

MIAMI – Continuing in the same form he’s had all weekend, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen takes pole for the Miami Grand Prix. With a time of 1:27.241, he’s just over a tenth quicker than Charles Leclerc who finds himself starting in second as he did for the Sprint.

Fan favorite here in Miami, Sergio Perez, managed to snag fourth to round out the first two rows. Daniel Ricciardo may have been the talk of the paddock after the Sprint, but just a few hours later, he was knocked out in Q1 and will ultimately start dead last thanks to a three-spot grid penalty. The Racing Bulls driver will need to put in a lot of work tomorrow to get his car into the points as he was today.

Neither of the McLarens with their upgrades could climb the ladder high enough to knock off the Red Bulls or Ferrari, but they will at least be starting side-by-side in fifth and sixth. Nico Hulkenberg is continuing Haas’ strong weekend with a ninth-place qualifying finish, though his teammate Kevin Magnussen didn’t have as much luck, sitting down in 19th. Plus, Magnussen’s driving – fighting with Hamilton in the Sprint – that’s caught the eye of the stewards could see more penalties coming his way.

Fernando Alonso has had a below average weekend so far that continued in qualifying with his teammate Lance Stroll outqualifying him in 11th compared to Alonso’s 15th. Also disappointing was Florida-native Logan Sargeant getting knocked out in Q1. Teammate Alex Albon managed to put his Williams in 14th.

Tomorrow’s race will take place at 4 p.m. ET where we’ll see if Verstappen can finish his weekend with a perfect record here in Miami. Full qualifying results follow below.

  1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull
  2. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
  3. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
  4. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull
  5. Lando Norris (4), McLaren
  6. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren
  7. George Russell (63), Mercedes-AMG
  8. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes-AMG
  9. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas
  10. Yuki Tsunoda (22), Racing Bulls
  11. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin
  12. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine
  13. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine
  14. Alexander Albon (23), Williams
  15. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin
  16. Valtteri Bottas (77), Kick Sauber
  17. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams
  18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas
  19. Zhou Guanyu (24), Kick Sauber
  20. Daniel Ricciardo (3), Racing Bulls

Share This Photo X