Max Verstappen continues Miami Grand Prix domination with pole in qualifying

MIAMI – Continuing in the same form he’s had all weekend, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen takes pole for the Miami Grand Prix. With a time of 1:27.241, he’s just over a tenth quicker than Charles Leclerc who finds himself starting in second as he did for the Sprint.

Fan favorite here in Miami, Sergio Perez, managed to snag fourth to round out the first two rows. Daniel Ricciardo may have been the talk of the paddock after the Sprint, but just a few hours later, he was knocked out in Q1 and will ultimately start dead last thanks to a three-spot grid penalty. The Racing Bulls driver will need to put in a lot of work tomorrow to get his car into the points as he was today.

Neither of the McLarens with their upgrades could climb the ladder high enough to knock off the Red Bulls or Ferrari, but they will at least be starting side-by-side in fifth and sixth. Nico Hulkenberg is continuing Haas’ strong weekend with a ninth-place qualifying finish, though his teammate Kevin Magnussen didn’t have as much luck, sitting down in 19th. Plus, Magnussen’s driving – fighting with Hamilton in the Sprint – that’s caught the eye of the stewards could see more penalties coming his way.

Fernando Alonso has had a below average weekend so far that continued in qualifying with his teammate Lance Stroll outqualifying him in 11th compared to Alonso’s 15th. Also disappointing was Florida-native Logan Sargeant getting knocked out in Q1. Teammate Alex Albon managed to put his Williams in 14th.

Tomorrow’s race will take place at 4 p.m. ET where we’ll see if Verstappen can finish his weekend with a perfect record here in Miami. Full qualifying results follow below.