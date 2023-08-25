GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser upfit finally here, for going out there

The GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser upfit can now be seen in the wide open bright light, the battery-electric overlanding rig soon available to Hummer EV pickup owners to head back into the bush for extended stays. The camper's made of carbon fiber and features EarthCruiser's hallmark pop-top roof. When closed, the camper takes the Hummer EV's 79-inch stock roof height up to 90 inches. Springing the three-layer, insulated roof to bivouac increases height to 117 inches. The upfit keeps the Hummer EV's 217-inch length, and it appears the side storage bins don't extend beyond the 87-inch width of the electric pickup's wheel arches. The driver's side exterior bin holds recovery gear, the passenger's side storage holds tanks for filtered water.

Sized to sleep two people, there's a full-sized RV bed with 35 inches of headroom under the raised top. Tall outdoorsy types are well served by the 76 inches of headroom standing in the hallway, and 80 inches at the rear entrance. Power comes from 605 watts of solar panels on the roof, energy stored in a 12-volt lithium battery array that adds up to 6 kilowatt-hours or 460 amp-hours of energy, running through a 1,500-watt inverter. EarthCruiser says the batteries will be enough to juice hungry appliances like the refrigerator/freezer combo for about a week. That means owners would need to be more careful with water than with power, there being a 13.5-gallon freshwater tank — which the sun can't refill — and a seven-gallon gray water hold. Other amenities include an induction cooktop, sink, filtered and unfiltered water taps, flat-pack toilet, indoor and outdoor showers and 12-volt water heater, 120-volt and 12-volt outlets, and lots of dimmable lighting.

Liveaboards control the interior through a seven-inch touchpad. Outside, an exterior keypad manages exterior lighting and systems. No mention of an indoor heater, but there's plenty of storage in the galley drawers and cabinets, and under the bed for a portable unit.

The GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser upfit greets the public at this weekend's Overland Expo Mountain West in Loveland, Colorado, welcoming all gawkers from August 25-27. Pricing should come later this year, before EarthCruiser begins offering the unit to owners next year.