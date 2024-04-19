Driving the Cadillac Lyriq, Hyundai Santa Fe and a bunch of Lucid Airs | Autoblog Podcast #828

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. The two kick things off with a loaded review section, starting with the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Sport 3 then moving along to the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy. After that, they dig into the Lucid Air lineup, as Zac just returned from a week at Lucid HQ driving all of the Air models. They wrap up the review section by digging into what they think of our long-term Mazda CX-90 PHEV's powertrain. This week's news includes discussion about Ford's 60th Anniversary Mustang, the Tesla Cybertruck's accelerator pedal issues and GM's move away from the Renaissance Center. Lastly, the two spend a listener's money.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #828

