Cybertruck owner's video claiming a stuck accelerator pedal attracts NHTSA attention

A Tesla Cybertruck owner said his accelerator got stuck on full throttle while he was driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it's in touch with Tesla over the issue.

The Cybertruck owner called it a "serious problem" but said he still likes the vehicle.

Federal regulators are looking into a potential safety issue with Tesla's Cybertruck after an owner of the vehicle said in a video that part of his accelerator pedal came loose while he was driving and jammed the accelerator into the full throttle position.

Jose Martinez, who is based in California, posted a video to TikTok on Sunday, saying he experienced a "serious problem" with his Cybertruck and describing what happened. In the video, he said he was driving a couple of days prior when what appeared to be a cover on the accelerator pedal slid forward, effectively wedging itself in a way in which it could not be released.

"It held the accelerator down 100%, at full throttle," he said. "I was lucky enough, had a clear mind, didn't panic. And holding the brake down overrides the pedal, so I was able to stop the car. But anytime I'd lift the break it would start accelerating again."

"Somebody that panics, that could be pretty dangerous. Crazy," Martinez added.

The video quickly went viral, apparently attracting the attention of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In a statement provided to Business Insider, the NHTSA said: "NHTSA is aware of this issue and is in contact with the manufacturer to gather additional information."

NHTSA looking into the issue was first reported by CNBC.

Martinez told BI he still likes his Cybertruck and thinks "it's a great car." He also said he was surprised to see his video get so much attention.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider.

Since the first Cybertrucks started rolling out to customers in November, the distinctive vehicles have attracted celebrities and die-hard Tesla fans, but the vehicle's launch hasn't been without hiccups.

Cybertruck owners have raised concerns about other aspects of the car, from door panel gaps to rust spots to handprints. In one of the latest complaints, several owners said that shortly after their Cybertruck was delivered, it began beeping and flashing a red alert that said, "PULL OVER SAFELY Critical steering issue detected."

Still, some Cybertruck owners say they love the vehicle despite some issues.

"I think Tesla gets away with a lot of stuff because the driving experience is that good," Donald Green, a Cybertruck owner in Texas, previously told BI. "Once you start driving Tesla, you never go back."

