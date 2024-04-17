2025 Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary Package adds retro flair to a modern pony

The Ford Mustang famously made its debut at the 1964 World's Fair in New York, instantly capturing America's attention and garnering enough interest to sell more than 400,000 units in its first year and over a million within its first two years on the market. There were some funny timing quirks that leave historians with a 1964.5 Ford Mustang, but its first official full year on sale was 1965. And that means 2025 is the original pony car's 60th anniversary. You didn't think Ford was going to let that milestone pass without a special edition, did you?

And so here we are with the Ford Mustang 60th Anniversary package, available on the 2025 Mustang GT Premium trim in both coupe and convertible styles. They'll all be powered by 5.0-liter V8 engines, and buyers can choose between automatic and manual transmission options. Each car will get 60th Anniversary badges on the fenders and trunk lid, unique 20-inch wheels in Dark Gravity Gray with bright machined details finished in Vermillion Red. "Retro-themed" stamped aluminum center caps that are said to be inspired by the ones from the 1965 Mustang and bodyside graphics in either Iconic Silver or Vermillion Red are obvious throwback elements, while the grille is, Ford says (though we can't say we see it), a modern take on the mesh design of the original's. Wimbledon White, Race Red and Vapor Blue make up the very patriotic color palette.

Inside, a 60th Anniversary dash plaque will display the car's serial number, which will be somewhere between 1 and 1,965 — another callout to the car's first full year in production. Interior colors will consist of Space Gray, Carmine Red or Black Onyx options. The order books are scheduled to open up this summer, though pricing data are not yet available.