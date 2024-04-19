Ford CEO Jim Farley teases a mystery Mustang

This year, the Ford Mustang reached a significant milestone. The iconic American muscle car turned 60 as it entered its seventh generation for the 2024 model year, and Ford is celebrating all things Mustang with a series of events and neat bonuses for owners. We may also see a new version of the car next year, as CEO Jim Farley recently teased “one more thing to share” with a post on X/Twitter.

Farley shared an image of a Mustang hiding under a green cover, but it’s impossible to make out any detail other than the car’s familiar shape. Speculation is running wild in the comments on the post, with some guessing that an electrified Mustang is coming and others hoping for a Boss 302 or similar upgrade.

In case you missed it during our @FordMustang celebration... we had one more thing to share. Coming next year! pic.twitter.com/4N3qHJxl9B — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) April 19, 2024

One thing that is certain is that Ford has no shortage of historic names to choose from. The Mustang’s long run on the American auto market has yielded some of the most renowned vehicles the automaker has ever created, and that’s before we get into electrification, which would be an exciting development for the Mustang (ignoring the Mach-E, of course).

We will have to wait to figure out what Farley’s on about, but Mustang fans and owners have plenty to talk about in the meantime. Ford recently rolled out an update to the 2024 model, giving it a retro-inspired theme for the digital gauge cluster via an over-the-air update. The automaker is also opening a new Mustang Experience Center at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2025, offering track time, a merchandise store, and an event center capable of hosting weddings and other gatherings.

Additionally, Ford recently opened the application process for its most hardcore Mustang ever, the GTD. In addition to its $325,000 starting price, the car’s supercharged 5.2-liter V8 makes more than 800 horsepower, and its active aerodynamic bodywork gives it a level of handling performance not seen in a street-legal Mustang before.