2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E gets many substantive improvements

Ford has seen ups and downs with the Mustang Mach-E, most recently down as the automaker cut prices on 2023 models to curb flagging demand for the electric crossover. The move helped sales rebound, and now Ford is introducing the 2024 Mach-E despite the fact that we’re already into the second quarter of the year. The new EV gets increased range estimates and an available Performance Upgrade for the GT trim that makes it quicker than the Tesla Model Y Performance and Porsche Macan 4 Electric, at just 3.3 seconds from a standstill to 60 mph.

All variants gained more range, with non-GT models seeing a 20-mile boost to 250 miles with the standard battery and 320 with the extended-range unit. The GT picked up 10 miles of range, giving it 280 miles on a charge, while the all-new for 2024 Mach-E Rally enters the model year with 265 miles of range.

Ford said the EV now charges 20 percent faster, allowing a 10-80 percent charge in just over 36 minutes for the extended-range battery – an 8.8-minute improvement over prior models. Standard-range models can charge from 10 to 80 percent in a little over 32 minutes, 5.7 minutes faster than before. The Mach-E can charge at more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers, and new navigation functionality uses Android Auto or Apple Maps to route you to open charging locations.

Ford’s excellent BlueCruise hands-free driving assistance system is available for all trims, and the automaker improved the infotainment system with a new interface and streamlined controls for USB and Bluetooth features. A new settings screen also combines all options onto one page to eliminate endless scrolling to make changes.

Pricing for the 2024 Mach-E range starts at $39,995 before destination for the Select trim standard-range rear-wheel drive configuration. Adding all-wheel drive pushes the price to $43,495, and stepping up to the extended-range battery bumps it to $46,995. The Premium trim starts at $43,995, while the GT gets a $53,995 starting price. The all-new Rally’s base price lands at $59,995, and it’s only available with the extended battery and all-wheel drive.