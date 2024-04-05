$139 for two essential lawn tools - Skil trimmer and leaf blower combo 30% off at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These are two essential tools for gardening and lawn care and maintenance for the price of one. Trimmers make clearing weeds and unwanted brush a snap. Blowers make clearing leaves and debris a breeze. If you need some help with your spring yard cleanup and lawn upkeep then you should consider this two-tool bundle that's currently just $139. To learn more about this Skil batter-powered trimmer and leaf blower combo deal you can head here, or read more below.

$139.00 at Amazon

Both of these battery-powered tools use Skil's 2.5Ah rechargeable batteries - the bundle comes with one battery and one charger. The leaf blower has 500 CFM of clearing power, a sticking point for some, like professional landscapers. However, this Skil will have more than enough juice for most homeowners and gardening enthusiasts who don't need to clear vast amounts of land of leaves and debris. Also, this is a two-tool for the price of one deal and the sale price is less than you could expect to pay for a single high-end Ryobi or Greenworks leaf blower with 600 or more CFM, making it a great value. The Skil Core 40 Brushless 40V 14" string trimmer is powerful enough to clear flowerbeds and yards. The variable speed lever provides control when clearing. The cruise control function allows you to work with the trimmer's power on steadily. The head is designed with a "twist and load" feature, which helps make changing out the string easier.

In addition to the trimmer and leaf blower, you'll also ket one battery and battery charger.

Key Features

Battery powered w/ digital brushless motor

Leaf blower - up to 500 CFM of clearing power

String trimmer - variable speed lever and cruise control

5-year manufacturer warranty