The best Walmart Spring Patio and Garden Sale deals on Blackstone, Greenworks, Westinghouse, and more

We love spending time outside during the warmer months. There's a lot of fun to be had after prepping the patio and tending to the garden and a little effort can go a long way in transforming the outdoors into an additional living space for you and your family to enjoy. To ring in the spring, Walmart is rolling back prices on outdoor living essentials that can help you prepare your green spaces for gatherings without having to spend a lot of green. There are big savings to be had on patio furniture, lawn equipment and tools, grills, griddles, mulch, gazebos, fire pits, and a lot more. Read on for a collection of the best deals from the Walmart Spring Patio and Garden Sale.
Best Walmart Spring Sale Patio Furniture Deals
We love turning our patios and garages into comfortable and functional outdoor living spaces. To extend your home's livable space, you'll likely need a few things to help make the outdoor space more comfortable. When building out your ideal outdoor sanctuary, consider things like all-weather furniture and rugs, storage, lighting, and protection from the elements. Read on to see Walmart deals on patio outdoor essentials.
- AECOJOY 10' x 14' Hardtop Gazebo Outdoor Aluminum Pergola for Garden, Patio, Backyard-Gray - $668.99 ($431 off)
- 10x10 Ft Patio Gazebo with Mesh Netting Outdoor Canopy for Backyard, Garden, Pool-Side - $115.99 ($284 off)
- Walsunny 3 Piece Aegean Blue Outdoor Furniture Sectional Sofa Patio Set Black Rattan Wicker - $284.99 ($275.00 off)
- 7 Piece Patio Furniture Set, All-Weather Outdoor Sectional Sofa. PE Rattan with Cushion and Coffee Table - $490.08 ($259.01)
- Esmlada Wicker Loveseat with Stand. Foldable Hanging Swing Egg Chair. UV Resistant w/ Removable Cushions - $209.98 ($240.01 off)
- KingChii 456 sq. in Wood Pellet Smoker & Grill BBQ w/ Auto Temperature Controls, and Folding Legs. (Rain Cover Included), Bronze - $238.00 ($161.99 off)
- LAUSAINT HOME 10'x10' Outdoor Gazebo, Unique Arc Roof Design and Privacy Curtains Included, Khaki - $161.99 ($108 off)
- Better Homes & Gardens River Oaks Outdoor Swivel Gliders with Patio Covers, Set of 2, Natural - $598 ($100 off)
- 48,000 BTU Stainless Steel Gas Patio Heater - $99.99 ($67.31 off)
- Pit Boss 2-Series Digital Electric Smoker, Silver Hammertone - PBV2D1 - $239.97 ($60.02 off)
- Better Homes & Gardens Lilah 2-Pack Outdoor Wicker Lounge Chair, White - $324 ($55 off)
- Mainstays Stanton 4-Piece Steel Outdoor Patio Conversation Set, Red - $248 ($50 off)
- Blackstone Duo 17" Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill Combo - $179 ($50 off)
- KingSo 22" steel wood-burning fire pit for camping, picnics, bonfires, and more. Comes w/ spark screen, log grate, poker - $48.99 ($41 off)
- DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights,100ft, with 50 G40 Edison Vintage Bulbs, Waterproof - $29.98 ($11.01 off)
- Mainstays 26" Round Iron Outdoor Wood Burning Fire Pit, Black - $29.96 ($7.92 off)
- Expert Grill 17.5" Square Steel Charcoal Grill with Wheels, Black - $19.97 ($5 off)
- Better Homes & Gardens 18" L x 19" W Black White Stripe Rectangle Outdoor Seat Pad (1 Pack) - $14.97 ($5 off)
Best Walmart Spring Sale Garden Deals
If the patio can be an extension of the home's indoor space then the garden certainly can be as well. Tended to properly, you can turn your yard into a multi-functional space that you'll love spending time in lounging, gardening, and anything else you could imagine, build, or grow. Read on for the best Walmart deals on garden essentials, like lawn equipment and tools, mulch, storage sheds, and more.
- LZBEITEM 11 x 13 ft. Outdoor Metal Storage Shed w/ Floor Frame Kit, Galvanized Steel Garden Shed, Metal Garden Tool Shed with Lockable for Backyard or Patio, Gray, 133.68 x 161.4 x 80.76 in, and 140.5 sq ft - $748.99 ($590.58 off)
- DuroMax XP12000EH 12,000 Watt Portable Dual Fuel Gas Propane Generator - $1,099.00 ($300 off)
- PowerSmart 2350W Portable Inverter Gas GeneratorSuper Quiet, Low Oil Shutdown, Ultra Lightweight for Camping - $329.00 ($290 off)
- Wybot Robotic Pool Cleaner, Cordless Pool Vacuum w/ Wall Climbing Function for In-Ground Pools up to 60ft long - $439.59 ($260.40 off)
- Westinghouse 12,500 Peak Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator, Electric Start, Transfer Switch Ready - $999.00 ($250 off)
- PowerSmart 4400-Watt Gas Generator for Outdoor and Home Use, EPA Compliant - $369.99 ($186.85 off)
- Costway 4 ft Vertical Raised Garden Bed 5-Tier Planter Box for Patio Balcony Flower Herb - $65.99 ($113.01)
- Yard Force Gas Walk Behind Lawn Mower 20 inch 125cc e450 Series Briggs & Stratton w/ Side-Discharge Cutting - $199.97 ($99.03 off)
- Yard Force Self Propelled Lawn Mower Briggs & Stratton 150cc Gas Engine 22-inch Steel Deck 3-in-1 mulch, bag, side discharge, Vertical Storage, 12-inch High Rear Wheels - $339.97 ($89.03 off)
- SENIX 21-Inch Push Lawn Mower, 125 cc 4-Cycle Gas Powered, Mulch & Side Discharge, Dual Lever Height Adjustment - $219.00 ($70 off)
- TRAMULL 2 Pack 8x3x1ft Metal Galvanized Raised Garden Bed for Vegetables Flowers Ground Planter Box (Gray) - $82.99 ($67.00 off)
- Garwinner Gas Chainsaw 20'' 2-Stroke 62CC Cordless Chainsaw 6220G for Farm, Garden and Ranch for Cutting Wood - $99.99 ($47.00 off)
- UNTIMATY 6" Cordless Chainsaw w/ 2 Batteries and 2 Chains for Wood Cutting and Tree Trimming - $29.98 ($30.01 off)
- Miracle-Gro Potting Mix 1 cu. ft., For Use With Container Plants - $8.97 ($8.78 off)
- Kotto Expandable Garden Hose w/10 Spray Nozzles, Hose Holder, Multi-Purpose Anti-Rust Solid Brass Connector, Leak-Proof Design, Blue, 100 ft - $29.99 ($6.00 off)
- Hyponex by Scotts Black Mulch, for Landscapes and Gardens, 1.5 cu. ft. - $2.47 ($1.00 off)
- Year Long Colored Mulch Brown, 2 CF, Unbranded - $2.47 ($1.00 off)
- Hyponex by Scotts Red Mulch, for Landscapes and Gardens, 1.5 cu. ft. - $2.47 ($1.00 off)
