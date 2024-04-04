Save over $170 on this Bluetti solar-powered portable generator at Walmart

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you’re living at home, off the grid, or on a camping trip, a portable generator is a great accessory for powering your outdoor adventures or mitigating surprise power outages. Bluetti, a trusted maker of portable power stations, is currently discounting its 700W PS54 model power station. The Bluetti PS54 700W Solar Generator can power essential electronics like phones, cameras, mini freezers, and much more. If you’re interested in learning more about this Bluetti portable power station you can do so right here, or read more below.

$226.99 at Walmart

The Bluetti PS54 700W Solar Generator has a capacity of 537 watt-hours (Wh) and 700W output that can power a wide array of electronics. Weighing 16.5 pounds, the PS54 is very portable. Its compact design helps make storage and transport easier and an ideal companion for long adventures on the road or camping. This “all-in-one” power station has 13 outlets that range from a super-fast 100W PD post, a wireless charging pad for phones, 700W AC, USB-A, a carport, and much more. It takes the PS54 three to 3.5 hours to fully charge using a wall outlet, or three to six hours using your vehicle. Fully charged, the PS54 can charge a phone 170 times, run a projector for 17 hours, a space heater for 3.4 hours, and run a 75W TV for five to six hours. Its charging capabilities are very impressive for something this compact. The Bluetti PS54 700W Solar Generator is currently on sale for $226.99 thanks to a Walmart Flash Deal that will end in 24 hours.

In addition to the portable power station, you will also get an AC Adapter, solar charging cable (solar panels not included), car charging cable, user manual, and a 24-month warranty.

Key Features:

Compact power station with a 537Wh capacity

Has a 700W output

13 versatile outlets

Fully charges in three to three and a half hours

Weighs only 16.5 lbs