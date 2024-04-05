Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you've been bitten by the spring cleaning bug, don't limit yourself to only tidying up your home and show your car some love, too! If you want to give your vehicle a spring cleaning once-over, but you're not sure where to start, why not take some inspiration from the hordes of Amazon shoppers out there? In this list we're featuring the 5 best-selling car care products on Amazon right now, which should give you a pretty good idea of where to start your car cleaning journey. If you're just looking for some general car and garage cleaning inspo, you can check out our post on the best spring cleaning products for your car or garage right here, or even check out Amazon's car care best-sellers list right here. Otherwise, check out the 5 best-selling car care products available on Amazon right now just below.

This putty might be one of the grossest-looking tools out there, but it's also one of the easiest ways to grab the dirt and crumbs from the hardest-to-reach spots of your vehicle. Just take a handful of the Flubber-like substance, stick it on anything that looks like it could use a little less dust and dirt, then peel it off and watch the grime come with it. It's great for getting into small areas that you might not be able to reach with more traditional tools and you can also use it for things like keyboards and other gadgets around the house. While it won't last forever and isn't washable, it is reusable until the gel loses its adhesive quality. At just under $6, it's probably worth the swing for anyone looking for a unique new cleaning tool to add to your arsenal. This particular product is currently the number 1 best-selling car care product on Amazon and it's 34% off for a limited time.

This Chemical Guys Total Interior Cleaner and Protectant will clean any interior surface but excels at cleaning screens and the dash. It will remove dirt, grime, fingerprints and debris and make your car look good as new. This product can also be used for home and office cleaning.

These USANooks Microfiber Cleaning Cloths are made with commercial grade 300 GSM (grams per square meter) material. GSM ranks a fabric by how thick and absorbent it is. The towels from this 12-pack bundle are extremely absorbent, can last up to 1,200 washes and won’t leave behind any streaks, swirls or residue after using them.

These 16-inch x 12-inch microfiber cloths are another great option for your general car cleaning needs. This listing offers a 24-pack of the towels which are "ultra-soft and non-abrasive." The towels are so absorbent that they can soak up to eight times their own weight! Naturally, they can be re-used hundreds of times and are fully machine-washable.

Believe it or not, there are 2 different cleaning gel brands in the top 5 best-sellers right now. This one from Ticarve comes in a few different colors from the more popular Pulidiki version, but ultimately, they're going to be pretty similar. Pick your favorite!

This vacuum is always in and out of the top 5 best-sellers. There are multiple ThisWorx portable vacuums available nowadays, but this one is the original and still the most popular. It features a 16-foot long cable that plugs into your vehicle’s 12V port and has a 106W and 8.8-amp motor, weighs only 2.4 lbs, and has a transparent trash container so you can keep an eye on everything you’re sucking up. Like the other ThisWorx options, this one also comes with three all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag, and a special filter cleaning brush. It also includes a spare HEPA filter.