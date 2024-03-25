A week after introducing the Range Rover Sport Park City Edition, the English "house of brands" headed to Canada via Greece. Canada's Whistler Blackcomb winter sports resort is the largest in Canada and one of the most posh, attracting skiers and snowboarders from around the world. Wouldn't be fair for them to miss out on their own winter wonderland special edition, eh? So the automaker set up a Range Rover House north of the border and invited American former World Cup skier Lindsey Vonn to add additional sparkle to the debut of the Range Rover SV Arete Edition. This one's not specifically about snow, but rather the Coast Mountains that run from British Columbia, where Whistler resides, to the Alaskan panhandle. The Greek detour is in the name, Arete, a term from ancient Greek philosophy meaning excellence or virtue.

This one's got Range Rover's SV Bespoke division all over it, conceptually and literally. There's SV Bespoke Special Effect Gloss Blue paint with matching inserts in the 23-inch, triple-finish, diamond-turned, dark gray gloss forged wheels. Inside, accents in ebony Kvadrat textile — the sustainable fabric recently seen spiffing up the cabins of the 2024 Range Rover Evoque and 2024 Range Rover Velar — add contrast to the Liberty Blue interior in semi-aniline leather, both colors said to be "expressing the richness of the Canadian mountain range" and its "tranquil and undisturbed alpine atmosphere." The Dark Linear Wenge wood and Mosaic Metal inlay trim, plus the seating, are adorned with a stylized mountain shape — a carat, or upside-down V, really — that suggest the Coast Mountains and the A in Arete.

The SV Arete Edition only comes on the extended wheelbase trim with the SV Signature Suite cabin, making embroidered cushions in Kvadrat wool and Liberty Blue leather for the relaxation of back-seaters a must. The only engine choice is the 606-horsepower, 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. Instead of the Hinterland skis provided with the Range Rover Sport Park City Edition, the Range Rover SV Arete Edition comes with either two pairs of skis or two snowboards from Canadian outfit Prior. And sorry, Canadians, no Theragun massagers for you.

Range Rover's making precisely eight of them, one more to the plus compared to the Park City Edition, perhaps to make up for the lack of massagers. Illuminated, serialized treadplates identify where each build sat in the queue. The automaker didn't disclose a price; however, with the 2024 Range Rover SV LWB starting at about $300,000 Canadian before options, anyone interested should look well up into the thin, cold MSRP air for an idea of cost.