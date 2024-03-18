2024 Range Rover Sport Park City Edition for pre- and apres ski

The last time we visited Range Rover House — the luxury automaker's pop-up hospitality lounges — was to sample the new Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque during fall in Paris and France's Champagne region. One season and one massive elevation change later, Range Rover House appears at Deer Valley Resort in the U.S. ski haven of Park City, Utah. The occasion this time is the debut of another limited edition, the 2024 Range Rover Sport Park City Edition, the SUV Elsa from Frozen would drive if she were posh and preferred to drive and ski on snow instead of cast it.

It starts with an Ethereal Frost Silver exterior in Satin Finish, contrasted by a Narvik Black roof above and 23-inch dark gray SV Bespoke wheels with carbon fiber inserts below. Deployable side steps lead to a sill plates etched with "Park City Edition," and into a cabin done up with more SV Bespoke finery. A two-tone Ebony and Light Cloud Suedecloth headliner hovers over perforated Light Cloud and Ebony leather seats and matching fixtures, with satin forged carbon fiber trim. Each SUV comes with two pairs of Hinterland skis with custom fittings, plus a Land Rover roof rack and ski carrier. And for relaxing before the apres ski, each Park City Edition cabin stows two Theragun percussive massagers in custom leather cases.

Under the hood lives a 3.0-liter inline-six PHEV powertrain making 543 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The 38.2-kWh battery enables 53 miles of pure-electric driving.

Seven is the magic number for Range Rover Sport special editions, production of the Sport SV Edition One Miami and the second coming of the Range Rover Carmel Edition capped at that figure. So too the Park City Edition, each of the seven examples selling for $169,000 plus a $1,475 destination charge, coming to $170,475 before options — roughly $51,000 more than a Range Rover Sport Autobiography.

