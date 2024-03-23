The best Amazon Big Spring Sale garage storage and cleaning deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you've been bitten by the spring cleaning bug, then Amazon's Big Spring Sale is a fantastic opportunity to prepare for a big deep clean in the coming months. The sale is essentially a less-exclusive spring Prime Day happening from now until Monday and features all kinds of great deals on spring cleaning essentials. Here at Autoblog, we spend a lot of time in the garage, so we've been thinking about ways to tidy up our favorite space this year. Thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale, shoppers can save serious dough on all kinds of products to help you keep your garage in tip top shape. We've gathered up some of our favorite garage storage and cleaning deals just below.
Yizosh Metal Garage Storage Cabinet with 2 Doors and 4 Adjustable Shelves - $149.99 (17% off)
Key Features
- 4 adjustable shelves
- 2 doors
- Safety lock
- Soundproof
- Weight capacity: 120 pounds
This Yizosh Metal Garage Cabinet is a large cabinet that can be used anywhere, but great for the garage. It features four adjustable shelves, two doors and supports a high weight capacity of 120 pounds. It’s built with reinforced metal and is soundproof. It comes with a safety lock to keep your items locked away if needed.
SONGMICS Garage Cabinet, Metal Storage Cabinet - $109.99 (12% off)
Key Features
- Powder-coated steel cabinet
- 3 drawers
- 2 adjustable shelves
- Metal lock
- Weight capacity: 55 pounds for each shelf
This SONGMICS Garage Cabinet has 3 shelves and 2 of them are adjustable. These shelves can support up to 55 pounds each. It has a metal lock that comes with two keys for extra security. This cabinet is small but is able to save a lot of space with how much it can hold.
RAD Sportz Kayak Hoist, Overhead Pulley System - $21.31 (11% off)
Key Features
- Weight capacity: 125 pounds
- Made from aluminum
- Rubber coated hooks
- Safe locking mechanism
- Automatic locking brake
- For ceilings up to 12 feet high
The RAD Sportz Kayak Hoist is a garage ceiling-mounted system that can store kayaks, canoes, bikes and other large items. The pulley system is used to raise and lower your gear and is compatible with ceilings up to 12 feet high. The pulley is built with aluminum and has rubber-coated hooks. The safe locking mechanism and automatic locking brake prevent your cargo from falling while suspended above.
Fleximounts 4x8 Overhead Garage Storage Rack - $137.98 (40% off)
Key Features
- 22” to 40” ceiling dropdown
- Weight capacity: 600 pounds
- Made with heavy-duty steel
- High-quality M8 screws
- Limited lifetime warranty
This Fleximounts Overhead Garage Storage Rack is a ceiling-mounted storage solution. The storage rack can drop down between 22” and 40”. The rack can support a maximum weight capacity of 600 pounds. It’s built with heavy-duty steel and high-quality screws This product comes with a lifetime warranty.
Rubbermaid FastTrack Wall Mounted Storage and Organization System Rail - $12.98 (48% off)
Key Features
- Weight capacity: 1,750 pounds
- Easy installation
- Versatile storage layout
- Additional hooks sold separately
The Rubbermaid System Rail is an extremely versatile and budget friendly way to take care of your storage needs. It’s simple to install, and the only additional tool you’ll need is a drill. The rail system is able to support a high weight capacity of 1,750 pounds. This storage capacity can store many large and heavy-duty items. It can be paired with Rubbermaid Rail Garage Hooks to hold more items.
Wallmaster 8-Bin Storage Bins Garage Rack System - $26.99 (w/ 10% off digital coupon)
Key Features
- 8 drawers
- 2 rails
- Wall mountable
- Weight capacity: 22 pounds for each bin
- Easy to install
The Wallmaster 8-bin storage rack is great for storing small tools and other items. The product includes two rails and eight drawers. Each drawer is able to hold up to 22 pounds. Installation is simple, you just have to drill holes for the rack to fit on the wall, and the drawers easily snap on.
YueTong 68" All Metal Garden Tool Organizer - $29.99 (25% off)
Key Features
- Designed to hold garden tools with handles
- Anti-rust coating
- Rubber coated hooks
- Easy installation
The YueTong All Metal Tool Organizer is a great way to store tools with handles such as rakes, brooms, saws, and shovels. The metal it's built with is anti-rust and will last a long time. The rubber coated hooks prevent the organizer from damaging your tools. This product comes with a pack of four organizers, each being 16” in length.
Armor All 2.5 Gallon 2 Peak HP Wet/Dry Utility Shop Vacuum - $61.11 (15% off)
Key Features
- Features a 2.5 gallon polypropylene tank
- Plugs into standard outlet via a 10 foot cord
- Wet/dry suction
- Built-in accessory/hose storage
- Can be easily converted into a blower
- Also includes a reusable cloth filter, a foam wet filter, a 2-in-1 utility nozzle with a brush, a crevice tool, a deluxe car nozzle, a blower nozzle with adapter and a detail brush
This Armor All vacuum is a traditional wet/dry utility vac with a 2.5 gallon polypropylene tank. It has a 10-foot cord with a cord wrap that plugs into a standard electrical outlet. In addition to being a vacuum, it also has a blower function. The vac includes a 6-foot x 1¼-inch hose, a reusable cloth filter, a foam wet filter, a 2-in-1 utility nozzle with brush, a crevice tool, a deluxe car nozzle, a blower nozzle with adapter, and a detail brush.
CRAFTSMAN 9 Gallon 4.25 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vac - $99.99 (12% off)
Key Features
- 9-gallon tank
- 4.25 peak HP motor
- Wet/dry cleaning capacity
- Can be converted into a blower
- Features a built-in oversized drain that allows for an easier emptying of liquids
- A Qwik Lock Filter Fastening System makes switching out filters easier
- Includes 2 locking extension wands, a utility nozzle, a car nozzle, a wet nozzle, and a qwik lock filter and dust collection bag
- A 3-year limited warranty is included with purchase
This Craftsman vac is the largest and most powerful on our list with a 9-gallon tank and a 4.25 peak HP motor. Of course, it has wet/dry capability and can be converted into a blower. This one, though, features an oversized drain which makes it much easier to empty liquids than it would be for the other options on our list. Your purchase will include 2 locking extension wands, a utility nozzle, a car nozzle, a wet nozzle, and a qwik lock filter, a dust collection bag and a whopping 3 year limited warranty.
KeFanta 18 Inches Push Broom Outdoor- Heavy Duty Broom with 63" Long Handle - $20.87 (28% off)
Key Features
- 63" long handle
- 18" wide stiff broom
- 6 layer hard bristle
Every garage needs a good push broom. This one by KeFanta is as good as any. It features a 63-inch long handle with an 18-inch wide broom. The product has over 3,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.4 out of 5 star rating.
DEWALT Pancake Air Compressor - $159.00 (27% off)
Key Features
- 6 gallon capacity
- Maximum pressure of 165 PSI
- 2.6 SCFM @ 90 PSI
- High flow regulator
- 2 universal couplers
- Noise level: 78.5 dBA
- Oil-free pump
If you're cleaning out your garage, some strong compressed air can be invaluable. Not only can it blow leaves and dust out of your space, it can also help dry your car more quickly and help with other projects (like filling up your tires) as well. This DEWALT Pancake Compressor has a 6 gallon tank capacity and reaches a maximum pressure of 165 PSI. The compressor has two universal couplers and a high flow regulator to maximize its performance. It weighs 30 pounds and is easy to carry if it needs to be moved.
Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric High-Pressure Washer - $149 (12% off at Amazon)
Key features:
- 34-inch spray wand
- Stores two detergent tanks
- Tackles homes, buildings, RVs, cars, and more
- Weighs only a little over 24 pounds
- Maximum flow rate is 1.76 GPM
If you've got some areas of your garage that just need a little more "oomph" to get clean, a pressure washer could be a great solution. Sun Joe SPX3000 may look small but this powerful electric power washer is powered by an 1,800-watt motor producing 1,450 PSI from a 1.8 liter tank. It’s equipped with two detergent tanks to help you tackle different cleaning projects simultaneously. And comes with 5 quick-connect spray tips to tackle various surfaces.
More Top Picks
- Best garage storage systems of 2024
- Best dash cams for 2024
- Best portable air compressors for 2024
- Best van and SUV ladder racks of 2024
