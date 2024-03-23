The best Amazon Big Spring Sale garage storage and cleaning deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you've been bitten by the spring cleaning bug, then Amazon's Big Spring Sale is a fantastic opportunity to prepare for a big deep clean in the coming months. The sale is essentially a less-exclusive spring Prime Day happening from now until Monday and features all kinds of great deals on spring cleaning essentials. Here at Autoblog, we spend a lot of time in the garage, so we've been thinking about ways to tidy up our favorite space this year. Thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale, shoppers can save serious dough on all kinds of products to help you keep your garage in tip top shape. We've gathered up some of our favorite garage storage and cleaning deals just below.

$149.99 at Amazon

Key Features

4 adjustable shelves

2 doors

Safety lock

Soundproof

Weight capacity: 120 pounds

This Yizosh Metal Garage Cabinet is a large cabinet that can be used anywhere, but great for the garage. It features four adjustable shelves, two doors and supports a high weight capacity of 120 pounds. It’s built with reinforced metal and is soundproof. It comes with a safety lock to keep your items locked away if needed.

$109.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Powder-coated steel cabinet

3 drawers

2 adjustable shelves

Metal lock

Weight capacity: 55 pounds for each shelf

This SONGMICS Garage Cabinet has 3 shelves and 2 of them are adjustable. These shelves can support up to 55 pounds each. It has a metal lock that comes with two keys for extra security. This cabinet is small but is able to save a lot of space with how much it can hold.

$21.31 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight capacity: 125 pounds

Made from aluminum

Rubber coated hooks

Safe locking mechanism

Automatic locking brake

For ceilings up to 12 feet high

The RAD Sportz Kayak Hoist is a garage ceiling-mounted system that can store kayaks, canoes, bikes and other large items. The pulley system is used to raise and lower your gear and is compatible with ceilings up to 12 feet high. The pulley is built with aluminum and has rubber-coated hooks. The safe locking mechanism and automatic locking brake prevent your cargo from falling while suspended above.

$137.98 at Amazon

Key Features

22” to 40” ceiling dropdown

Weight capacity: 600 pounds

Made with heavy-duty steel

High-quality M8 screws

Limited lifetime warranty

This Fleximounts Overhead Garage Storage Rack is a ceiling-mounted storage solution. The storage rack can drop down between 22” and 40”. The rack can support a maximum weight capacity of 600 pounds. It’s built with heavy-duty steel and high-quality screws This product comes with a lifetime warranty.

$12.98 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight capacity: 1,750 pounds

Easy installation

Versatile storage layout

Additional hooks sold separately

The Rubbermaid System Rail is an extremely versatile and budget friendly way to take care of your storage needs. It’s simple to install, and the only additional tool you’ll need is a drill. The rail system is able to support a high weight capacity of 1,750 pounds. This storage capacity can store many large and heavy-duty items. It can be paired with Rubbermaid Rail Garage Hooks to hold more items.

$26.99 at Amazon

Key Features

8 drawers

2 rails

Wall mountable

Weight capacity: 22 pounds for each bin

Easy to install

The Wallmaster 8-bin storage rack is great for storing small tools and other items. The product includes two rails and eight drawers. Each drawer is able to hold up to 22 pounds. Installation is simple, you just have to drill holes for the rack to fit on the wall, and the drawers easily snap on.

$29.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Designed to hold garden tools with handles

Anti-rust coating

Rubber coated hooks

Easy installation

The YueTong All Metal Tool Organizer is a great way to store tools with handles such as rakes, brooms, saws, and shovels. The metal it's built with is anti-rust and will last a long time. The rubber coated hooks prevent the organizer from damaging your tools. This product comes with a pack of four organizers, each being 16” in length.

$61.11 at Amazon

Key Features

Features a 2.5 gallon polypropylene tank

Plugs into standard outlet via a 10 foot cord

Wet/dry suction

Built-in accessory/hose storage

Can be easily converted into a blower

Also includes a reusable cloth filter, a foam wet filter, a 2-in-1 utility nozzle with a brush, a crevice tool, a deluxe car nozzle, a blower nozzle with adapter and a detail brush

This Armor All vacuum is a traditional wet/dry utility vac with a 2.5 gallon polypropylene tank. It has a 10-foot cord with a cord wrap that plugs into a standard electrical outlet. In addition to being a vacuum, it also has a blower function. The vac includes a 6-foot x 1¼-inch hose, a reusable cloth filter, a foam wet filter, a 2-in-1 utility nozzle with brush, a crevice tool, a deluxe car nozzle, a blower nozzle with adapter, and a detail brush.

$99.99 at Amazon

Key Features

9-gallon tank

4.25 peak HP motor

Wet/dry cleaning capacity

Can be converted into a blower

Features a built-in oversized drain that allows for an easier emptying of liquids

A Qwik Lock Filter Fastening System makes switching out filters easier

Includes 2 locking extension wands, a utility nozzle, a car nozzle, a wet nozzle, and a qwik lock filter and dust collection bag

A 3-year limited warranty is included with purchase

This Craftsman vac is the largest and most powerful on our list with a 9-gallon tank and a 4.25 peak HP motor. Of course, it has wet/dry capability and can be converted into a blower. This one, though, features an oversized drain which makes it much easier to empty liquids than it would be for the other options on our list. Your purchase will include 2 locking extension wands, a utility nozzle, a car nozzle, a wet nozzle, and a qwik lock filter, a dust collection bag and a whopping 3 year limited warranty.

$20.87 at Amazon

Key Features

63" long handle

18" wide stiff broom

6 layer hard bristle

Every garage needs a good push broom. This one by KeFanta is as good as any. It features a 63-inch long handle with an 18-inch wide broom. The product has over 3,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.4 out of 5 star rating.

$159 at Amazon

Key Features

6 gallon capacity

Maximum pressure of 165 PSI

2.6 SCFM @ 90 PSI

High flow regulator

2 universal couplers

Noise level: 78.5 dBA

Oil-free pump

If you're cleaning out your garage, some strong compressed air can be invaluable. Not only can it blow leaves and dust out of your space, it can also help dry your car more quickly and help with other projects (like filling up your tires) as well. This DEWALT Pancake Compressor has a 6 gallon tank capacity and reaches a maximum pressure of 165 PSI. The compressor has two universal couplers and a high flow regulator to maximize its performance. It weighs 30 pounds and is easy to carry if it needs to be moved.

$149 at Amazon

Key features:

34-inch spray wand

Stores two detergent tanks

Tackles homes, buildings, RVs, cars, and more

Weighs only a little over 24 pounds

Maximum flow rate is 1.76 GPM

If you've got some areas of your garage that just need a little more "oomph" to get clean, a pressure washer could be a great solution. Sun Joe SPX3000 may look small but this powerful electric power washer is powered by an 1,800-watt motor producing 1,450 PSI from a 1.8 liter tank. It’s equipped with two detergent tanks to help you tackle different cleaning projects simultaneously. And comes with 5 quick-connect spray tips to tackle various surfaces.

More Top Picks

