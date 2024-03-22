Subaru WRX Long-Term Update | Say goodbye to the silly stalk

Our long-term 2023 Subaru WRX test car has now landed in my care. After just a week with the little sport sedan, I'm still just as fond of it as I was when I first drove it back in 2021, but there's a feature I can't stand: the silly monostable turn signal stalk. Well, there's good news for all of you potential buyers who feel the same way: The Drive reported earlier this week that it's going away for 2024. There's even a video from a Subaru sales rep linked from Reddit; it's real!

Just what is a monostable turn signal stalk? Well, it's a design where the stalk always returns to the center position no matter whether you simply tap it to indicate a lane change or depress it fully to indicate a turn. To cancel a "long" indicator, you have to tap in the reverse direction but not so far that you accidentally indicate the opposite turn. That may sound a lot like the way a "normal" turn signal indicator works, but the lack of a detent to "grab" it when you're signaling a turn will play havoc with your muscle memory.

It's one of those things that most people will get used to after an initial adjustment period, but to people like us who spend a lot of time jumping in and out of various cars, it comes across as being different just for the sake of being different. After all, the design doesn't solve any inherent flaw in the standard turn signal design, nor does simplify or accelerate the process. It merely does it differently enough to be a stumble for those who aren't used to it. Road warrior types may relate.

Regardless, this feature's gone for 2024. Rejoice!