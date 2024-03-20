The best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on dash cams for your car — save up to 50% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon is in the midst of its Big Spring Sale which means there are great deals to be had everywhere you look. The spring Prime Day-esque event is happening from today until March 25th and here at Autoblog we'll be gathering some of our favorite deals on everything from power tools to car cleaning kits. In this post, though, we've gathered up the best deals we could find on the top dash cams available on Amazon. Thanks to the Amazon Big Spring sale, you'll be able to find dash cam deals on brands like Vantrue, Chorteau and many more. Check them out just below.

$32.97 at Amazon

Key Features

170-degree field of view 1080P HD front camera and 720P waterproof rear camera

IPS Display wide dynamic range functionality

USB connectivity

32gb SD card included

Loop recording

Built-in G-sensor for auto-recording when the car is hit

Automatic light adjustment/night vision

Parking monitoring

Crowbar and cable clips for installation included

Voice recording, motion detection, photo function

Purchase includes a lifetime warranty

The DDK dash cam provides a 1080P HD picture from the front and a 720P picture from the rear. Like many other cameras, it has a built-in G-sensor for automatically recording and saving a video when it feels an impact to your vehicle. It features loop recording, automatic light adjustment, parking monitoring, WDR functionality, motion detection and more. It even comes with a crowbar and cable clips for installation and includes a lifetime warranty with your purchase.

$42.48 at Amazon

Key Features

This dual cam includes a 1080p resolution front camera and a waterproof rear camera

USB connectivity

The front cam records at a 170° field of view while the rear cam records at a 130° angle

Features loop recording and emergency accident locks, thanks to the built-in G-sensor

Includes 24-hour Parking Mode

Supports up to a 32 GB SD card (not included)

Built for easy installation

Purchase includes lifetime 24 hour technical support

The Chortau dual dash cam is equipped with a 1080p HD front camera and a waterproof back camera for video recording. The front cam captures video with a 170° wide-angle lens while the rear cam features a 130° lens. Like the other cams in the list, this one features loop-recording and G-sensor technology. The biggest ding against this cam that we can see is that it unfortunately can only handle a 32GB SD card, but thanks to the loop recording, that makes the storage capacity of the SD card matter less than ever. This reviewer was looking for a "simple" cam that would "just work," and they seem to have found exactly that in the Chortau. Click here to see their footage taken with the cam. Want to snag this Chortau cam? Learn more right here.

$21.98 at Amazon

Key Features

Records at a 1080P HD video quality with 30 FPS resolution

Features a 170° wide angle lens field of view w/ a F1.8 aperture, WDR and night vision capability

USB connectivity

Records onto a MicroSD card

Has auto start/stop and loop recording

Built-in G-sensor allows the cam to detect crashes or sudden vibration/shock

Includes parking monitoring

Easy set up

Comes with a 2 year warranty

This iZeeker dash cam is one of the best bang for your buck deals you can find in car video. For only $31.99 you get a dash cam that records in 1080P full HD with a 170° wide angle lens. Like most other cams, this one saves videos onto a MicroSD card and features loop recording, automatic start and stop and it also employs a G-sensor for crash detection. There's even a parking monitoring feature. iZeeker will provide a 2 year warranty with your purchase. Check out an image from the cam right here.

$132.57 at Amazon

Key Features

This dual dash cam set-up can simultaneously record videos with its front cam at 4K resolution 170° field of view and its rear cam at 1080p resolution 150° angle

Includes built-in WiFi connectivity to allow users to easily view and manage dash cam recordings on their mobile devices via its own app

Built-in GPS records your route and driving speed for videos

Includes collision detection, loop recording, emergency video lock and time-lapse recording

Features night vision recording thanks to the Sony IMX335 STARVIS sensor and Hisilicon Hi3559 processor

Supports up to a 256 GB micro SD card (not included)

The Kingslim dual dash cam can simultaneously record videos in 4K from the front cam and 1080p from the rear cam. It features "the industry-leading Sony IMX335 STARVIS sensor and Hisilicon Hi3559 processor. With super night vision, f/1.8 aperture, and WDR technology, you can record stunning details, even in low-light environments. With front 170° and rear 150° super-wide viewing angles and 6-layer glass fixed-focus lens, it gives you maximum coverage of the road and greatly enhances night vision, providing sharp and clear images and videos." Thanks to a 3-inch touchscreen, you only need one finger to operate the device and toggle features like collision detection, loop recording, emergency video lock, and even time-lapse recording. This cam, like many of the others in this list, has built-in Wi-Fi and GPS and last but not least, it can handle up to a 256GB SD card for storage. Learn more about the Kingslim cam right here or check out its picture in this 5-star Amazon user review.

$99.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Records videos up to a 2160p or 4K resolution

150° wide angle field of view lens

Wi-Fi connectivity

Features low-light/night vision recording

Includes built-in WiFi to allow users to easily view and manage dash cam recordings on their mobile devices via the ROVE app

The cam's Built-in GPS accurately records driving location and speed

Parking mode, motion detection, loop cycle recording, emergency video lock, time-lapse and slow-mo are all standard features on the cam

Supports up to a 512 GB SD card (not included)

Includes a 1-year warranty

The Rove 4K dash cam records videos in, you guessed it, 4K resolution. It has features like Super Night Vision technology, built-in WiFi functionality allowing you to instantly manage your recordings on your smart phone, built-in GPS to record your location and speed, parking mode, motion detection, a 150° wide-angle lens, G-sensor tech, loop cycle recording, emergency video lock, time-lapse video, slow-mo video, and it can handle up to a 512GB micro SD card for storage. One reviewer shared some of his own footage shot with the camera right here. After 34,000 Amazon ratings, it's sitting at an impressive score of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Want your dash cam recordings to be in crisp 4K? Click here to learn more about the Rove R2.

$207.99 at Amazon

Key Features

This three-part dash cam includes a 1440p 155° field of view front camera, 1280p 165° FOV inside camera and 1280p 160° FOV rear camera

USB-C Connectivity

All cams record video and audio

Features Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor

Includes infrared night vision recording

Features a 24-hour low-bitrate parking mode that can automatically initiate recording when the motion or collision detection is triggered

Multiple potential set-ups for the cams make this a great choice for rideshare drivers

Does not rely on lithium batteries, allowing for easier use in some extreme weather conditions

Can handle up to a 256 GB SD card (not included)

Does not support WiFi or Bluetooth

The Vantrue N4 is a three-channel dash cam that features a 155° front camera, 165° back camera and 160° rear camera. It captures footage in a 1440P resolution for the front cam and 1080P for the inside and back cams. The cam features a “high-performance Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, a big F1.4 aperture 6-glass lens observing road front, [and an] F1.8 6-glass lens observing [the] rear.” One reviewer showcases the cam's "top notch" picture in a video right here. Other exciting features include infrared night vision capability, 24 hour motion detection, collision detection parking monitoring and optional GPS (sold separately). The cam currently has over 8,700 Amazon ratings with a total score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Check it out here.

$129.98 at Amazon

Key Features

Dual dash cam captures video at 4K resolution via its front cam and 1080p resolution via the rear cam

Includes built-in WiFi connectivity to allow users to easily view and manage dash cam recordings on their mobile devices via the Ucam app

Night vision recording is available thanks to the Sony STARVIS sensor

Features 24 hour parking monitoring, loop recording and collision-detection

Purchase includes a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support

The REDTIGER dual dash cam has basically all of the features you could want out of a cam system like this at a great price. It can capture 4K video recordings from its front cam and 1080p video from the rear cam, both in daylight conditions and at night. The system has built-in WiFi which is always a helpful feature since it allows you to easily connect the cam to your phone to be able to save or edit videos right on your mobile device. Like many others, this camera system has 24-hour parking monitoring, collision-detection, and loop recording, all great features to look for. One reviewer shared a video of the cam's "clear and sharp" picture right here. Last but not least, the brand offers a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support. Learn more about the REDTIGER right here.

More Top Picks

