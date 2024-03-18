Mercedes-AMG shows upcoming standalone EV playing in the snow

Mercedes-AMG's lineup includes several electric cars, but they all trace their roots to a Mercedes-Benz-developed model. The sub-brand has started working on its first standalone electric cars, and it released a pair of preview images to give us an early look at one of them.

It sounds like the EV depicted in the images will not have a Mercedes-Benz-branded counterpart. For an example in today's range, look at the GT 4-Door: it's AMG-only. In contrast, the C63 and the G63 are based on the C-Class and the G-Class, respectively. The car's name hasn't been revealed, but AMG clarified that it will build the model on a new platform called AMG.EA that it's developing in-house specifically for battery-powered models. The brand is currently in the early stages of putting this architecture through its paces close to the Arctic Circle.

AMG notes that the test mule it released pictures of provides a few design-related hints, but the camouflage leaves a lot to the imagination. The prototype has four doors and a fastback-like roofline, so we could be looking at the aforementioned GT 4-Door's successor, and it's reasonable to assume it will compete in the same segment as the Porsche Taycan, the Audi E-Tron GT and the upcoming Polestar 5.

Earlier unofficial spy shots suggest the sedan shares at least a handful of styling cues with the Vision AMG concept unveiled in 2022. In turn, that design study was loosely inspired by the Vision EQXX, which was an experimental but running prototype that set several range records.

Similarly, technical details haven't been released. AMG explained its new platform is being developed around axial-flux motor technology to strike a balance between power density, size and weight, and it adds that it designed a new battery pack for high-performance models. We're guessing the big sedan features through-the-road all-wheel drive, though it's too early to tell whether there are two, three or more motors. Expect big horsepower and torque numbers, partially to offset the heavy battery, and headline-grabbing acceleration figures.

More details about AMG's first standalone electric car should emerge in the next few months.

