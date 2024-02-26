A couple of years ago, Mercedes-AMG showed the Vision AMG concept car, a sleek four-door EV concept. And it seems it was sort of previewing the next generation of the AMG GT 4-Door, at least based on these spy photos. We're not talking about just the styling either, as it looks like these prototypes are just as electric as that concept.

We'll address that powertrain first. Looking at the front, almost the entire front end is sealed up from air flow. Only a small lower inlet is exposed. If this was still using one of the GT's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8s or turbo 3.0-liter I6s, it would need a lot more airflow to keep them cool. Furthermore, there aren't exhaust tips at the rear. So it sure seems like this new model will be all-electric. Or at the very least, an all-electric version of it is going to be available.

Now onto the looks. This new GT 4-Door looks proportionally longer, lower and wider than the current iteration. Contributing to this are the longer tail with more of an overhang and the way the front wheels are pushed farther forward with more distance between the base of the windshield and where the front axle is. The roof does look lower in general, which helps the sides look less bulky.