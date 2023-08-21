2024 Land Rover Range Rover Carmel Edition more exclusive, more expensive

Looks like Range Rover Carmel Editions are going to be a thing. During last year's Monterey Car Week, Land Rover introduced a 2023 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition, a long-wheelbase version of the Range Rover SV in an exclusive design. The exterior featured Satin Bronze paint and 23-inch wheels with bronze inserts, among other flourishes. The two-tone interior looked lively with Liberty Blue front seats, Caraway tan rear seats and Carmel Edition embroidery. Range Rover House welcomed a redux to the weekend's festivities, pulling the wraps off the 2024 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition. Designed with hues meant to celebrate "the beauty and tranquility of the region," this one's suited in Gloss White with glass flake for ultimate reflectivity. Rolling stock again comes in 23 inches, with matching sparkled white pockets.

The interior puts a set of Perlino-colored seats in front, Deep Garnet seats in the rear, both stitched with Carmel Edition embroidery. Between them, the four-seat SV Signature Suite cabin stretches the center console front front to rear, the back-seaters enjoying an electronically deployable club table and refrigerator as standard kit. Controls come with the same gloss white ceramic finish as applied last year, but the SV team laid up Cream Ash Burr veneers this time instead of last year's Satin White Ceramic finishers. Finally, Pearl Oyster carpets would like to remind occupants to remove their shoes before entering.

Range Rover sold 17 examples of the 2023 SV Carmel Edition before the debut, illuminated tread plates with "1 of 17" spreading the word to anyone who opened the doors. Each was priced at priced $346,475, roughly $120,000 more than a stock Range Rover SV. This year, the production cap has been set to seven units, the illuminated tread plates sending that revised message. Land Rover said in its press release that they'll be sold to special guests in attendance at Range Rover House, the pay to play rising to $371,175, almost $140,000 more than a stock Range Rover SV. That money also gets two sets of Titleist golf clubs with custom fittings, as well as goodies from the Range Rover merch catalog, VIP access to the next Range Rover House and a donation to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

Related video: