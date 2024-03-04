Track-ready Porsche Taycan variant previewed with big wing

Porsche gave the Taycan a round of comprehensive updates for 2025, but it left out details about the mysterious variant that lapped the Nürburgring in 7:07.55 earlier in 2024. We won't have to wait long to learn more: The track-ready model will make its debut this month.

The dark preview image released by the Stuttgart-based brand shows the familiar outline of a Taycan, but we see enough to tell there's a muscular-looking body kit. Up front, it looks like Porsche added a deeper front bumper; out back, there's a wing that wouldn't look out of place on a race car. We also spot big wheels, massive brakes, and a redesigned rear bumper, while the ride height has been lowered.

Details such as the powertrain layout and the model's name haven't been released, though unverified rumors claim the high-power Taycan will get the Turbo GT nameplate. And, regardless of what it's powered by, it will be seriously quick: Its Nürburgring time places it ahead of the Tesla Model S Plaid by nearly 20 seconds and ahead of the pre-update Taycan Turbo S by about 26 seconds. Tellingly, the limited-edition 918 Spyder clocked a time of 6:57 in September 2013. We're guessing that several chassis changes complement the drivetrain updates.

Broadly speaking, electric cars need to clear an extra hurdle when trying to set a lap record: repeatability. Battery-related concerns, such as heat, sometimes prevent EVs from hitting their advertised 0-to-60-mph time over and over again. Porsche claims to have worked on this issue, and it points out that the lap times set by factory development driver Lars Kern in the new Taycan variant were nearly identical.

Porsche will unveil the next addition to the Taycan range online next Monday, March 11, at 2 p.m. European time, which is 8 a.m. on the East Coast and 5 a.m. on the West Coast. Sales should start shortly after, and our crystal ball tells us the Turbo GT — assuming that's the name that will be used — will land as the most expensive member of the Taycan range with a base price of well over $200,000.