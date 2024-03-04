BMW M Hybrid V8 and M4 GT3 join Lego's Speed Champions collection

BMW will return to the top category of the 24 Hours of Le Mans after a long hiatus in June 2024 with the M Hybrid V8. While the odds of seeing the prototype spawn a production model are low, enthusiasts will be able to add one to their collection thanks to a new Lego kit.

The M Hybrid V8 is part of a two-car kit that also includes the M4 GT3, which will race in the 2024 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans as well, and both models are part of the Speed Champions collection. They're not super-detailed, the set includes a total of 676 pieces, but they stand out with BMW M's signature white, blue, and red livery and several cool features. The M Hybrid V8 gets a wrap-around windshield, a roof-mounted air scoop, and a rear-mounted fin; the M4 has yellow headlights, an adjustable rear spoiler, and a massive rear diffuser.

Lego designed both models with a removable roof to give builders easy access to the interior. Inside the M Hybrid V8, you'll find a replica of the real car's steering wheel, among other details. The kit also includes a pair of BMW M-branded Minifigures that each get their own helmet.

Designed for enthusiasts aged nine and up, the two-car BMW Speed Champions kit will go on sale at retailers around the world, Lego stores and BMW dealerships on March 4, 2024. It's priced at €50, which represents approximately $54 at the current conversion rate.

Lego's range of Speed Champions kit has grown significantly in recent years. In 2023, the toymaker launched scaled-down variants of the Ferrari 812 Competizione, the Pagani Utopia, the Porsche 963, the McLaren Solus GT and the McLaren F1 LM — the last two are sold as a bundle. In 2019, the Speed Champions catalog included a 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 rally car and a Ferrari F8 Tributo.

