Lego Speed Champions series adds McLaren, Pagani and more for 2023

Lego has revealed the first five cars that it will add to its popular Speed Champions collection in 2023. Some models are sold individually, some are sold in pairs, but all have at least one thing in common: They're scaled-down replicas of high-end, high-horsepower machines.

For those outside of the Lego nerdosphere, the Speed Champions cars are fairly small, relatively easy to build even for kids, and reasonably affordable. In contrast, the company also offers expensive, highly-detailed kits that usually take adult builders several hours to complete.

Spotted by enthusiast website The Brick Fan, the first Speed Champions kit of 2023 is the Ferrari 812 Competizione made up of 261 pieces. It's finished in red with yellow accents and it comes with a Minifigure wearing a Ferrari-branded shirt. The proportions aren't bad considering this is a fairly simple kit, and some of the coupe's more distinctive design details (such as the four round taillights) are easily recognizable.

Next is the Pagani Utopia, the sold-out limited-edition coupe that the Italian company unveiled in September 2022. The kit consists of 249 pieces and comes with its own Minifigure. For fans of German cars, Lego scaled down the Porsche 963 scheduled to start racing in 2023. The kit is made of 280 pieces including a racing driver in a Porsche-branded suit. Finally, the McLaren Solus GT single-seater due out in 2023 and the emblematic McLaren F1 LM from the 1990s join the Speed Champions collection as a matching pair consisting of 581 pieces.

Lego retailers online and around the world will begin receiving the new Speed Champions kit in March 2023. Suggested pricing for the 812, the Utopia, and the 963 starts at $24.99, according The Brick Fan, while the McLaren duo starts at $44.99 excluding tax.