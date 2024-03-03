5 classic trucks and their polarizing modern revivals

EVs are helping eliminate Detroit's gas-guzzling problem.

Some revivals of gas-powered classics are getting the EV treatment.

But not every revived model looks exactly like its original counterpart.

We're in a new era of hulking Detroit metal, and you can thank EVs.

Americans can't get enough of their big, beefy trucks and SUVs. But for many years, some of the biggest gas guzzlers fell out of fashion as gas prices rose and emissions regulations tightened.

But in the past few years, some of the most iconic American truck nameplates have been brought back to life with electric motors, like the GMC Hummer. In other cases, as with the Ford Bronco, improvements in engine technology and more interest in rugged adventure vehicles made a gas-powered revival possible.

Even some revivals that started as gas-powered, like the Chevy Blazer and the Jeep Wagoneer, are now getting electrified spinoffs. (Even if they don't always look quite as sleek as their original inspiration.)

Here are side-by-sides of five classic American trucks and their modern counterparts.