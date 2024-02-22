Porsche will soon decide whether to build the Mission X hypercar

Porsche hypercars don't come around very often. In the 21st century, we've seen the V10-powered Carrera GT and the plug-in hybrid 918 Spyder. The brand hinted at what a follow-up could look like with the Mission X concept, and executives will soon decide whether to build it.

"With the concept, we have shown the technology we want to put in the car, the performance profile, and the feedback we got at our 75-year celebration was massively positive, so it's a great motivation for us to do the car," company boss Oliver Blume told Australian site CarSales.

Of course, putting a car on the path to production takes more than motivation. Feasibility will ultimately play a major role in deciding whether the Mission X will be remembered as a wild-looking concept car or as the 918 Spyder's successor. It helps that the coupe looks far more realistic than the average design study; it wouldn't take much tweaking to turn it into a production car, at least from a design perspective.

Technology is another hurdle the Mission X needs to clear. The concept is electric, and while Porsche didn't detail the drivetrain it noted that the system offers a power-to-weight ratio of "roughly one horsepower per 2.2 pounds." It also promised more downforce than the current 911 GT3 RS and quick charging thanks in part to a 900-volt electrical system. However, these claims remain hypothetical, and Blume has previously suggested that the performance his team envisions for an electric hypercar can't be achieved with the current battery technology.

None of these issues are insurmountable: battery technology is improving at a rapid pace, and we're sure that a production-bound Mission X would sell out quickly even if it comes with a seven-digit price tag. Porsche has historically done well with limited-edition cars. Blume told CarSales that "the idea is to make the decision this year," so we should learn more about what the future holds in the coming months.

Related video: