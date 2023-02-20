2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS 2.7 is here at last

Porsche teased an RS-themed 911 special edition at last year's Monterey Car Week, then showed what the coupe would look like in October. The real Weissach deal is finally here, a 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with the Tribute to Carrera RS package paying homage to the 1973 911 Carrera RS 2.7 that's conquered tracks and bank accounts since its creation. Media got to spend time with the coupe in Southern California, the wider public will get eyes on it at the 12 Hours of Sebring the weekend of March 15-18. Forget about ordering one unless you live in the U.S. — this one's only for us — and you have a GT3 RS under allocation.

The donor car is a 911 GT3 RS with the Weissach Package, which adds the lightness of carbon fiber components like the hood, engine cover, and anti-roll bars, plus magnesium wheels. The tribute part comes in the Python Green accents that call back to the Viper Green schemes available on the original. Serpentine touches grace the mirror caps, side graphics, wheel center caps and valve stem caps, "RS" wing logo, illuminated door sills, and center console. Owners are also sure to find green in a set of accessories including a Porsche Design watch, custom car cover, custom license plate frame, and two 1:43 scale models, one of the original RS and one of this homage.

Deliveries to those who qualify and have given Porsche $314,000 for the privilege, before options, begin in a few weeks. This is certain to be a limited edition, but Porsche hasn't said how limited. If history's a guide, back in the 1970s, Porsche was worried it couldn't sell the 500 units of the RS 2.7 needed for homologation, so it was foisting them on company executives to count as sales. Two weeks after the car's debut at the Paris Motor Show, the whole run was sold. Four months later — back when the RS cost $10,300, roughly $500 more than a 911 S — Porsche had sold two more runs for a total of 1,580 examples, so it's possible we could see the tribute's number pop up.

