Jeep recalls nearly 200,000 plug-in hybrids over defroster issue

Jeep has issued a safety recall that applies to nearly 200,000 units of the Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid SUVs built between the 2021 and 2024 model years. The recalled vehicles feature a software-related problem that disables the windshield defroster.

Assigned recall number 24V-111 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall includes the following SUVs:

139,318 units of the 2021 to 2024 Wrangler 4xe built between September 2, 2020, and August 24, 2023.

59,825 units of the 2022 to 2024 Grand Cherokee 4xe built between July 23, 2021, and December 5, 2023.

That's a total of 199,143 vehicles, and Jeep estimates that the problem is present in 100% of the recalled cars. While the problem is linked to the windshield defroster, the company told NHTSA that its source lies in the hybrid control processor (HCP), which was incorrectly programmed at the factory. As a result, the software can disable the windshield defroster.

Driving around with a foggy windshield can increase the risk of a crash, but it sounds like the fix is relatively simple. Jeep will ask owners of affected cars to stop by an authorized dealership to that a technician can update the hybrid control processor's software. The brand began notifying dealers in February 2024, and it will reach out to owners of affected Wrangler and Grand Cherokee models by mail in April 2024. Drivers who have already paid to get the issue fixed will be able to claim a refund by sending Jeep a receipt or another proof of payment.

Jeep explains that its Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance arm began looking into the problem on June 21, 2023. It launched an investigation that lasted for several months, and it identified the problem in January 2024; it issued the recall less than a month later. The company notes that SUVs manufactured after the dates listed above were built with an updated software and are not included in the recall.