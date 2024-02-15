Biden's nicely loaded, built-to-order Cadillac ATS-V is up for sale

The car is a charmer, for sure: A one-of-a-kind 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan, finished in Black Raven with a Kona Brown interior, with less than 16,000 miles, is currently up for bid, currently at $29,000 and climbing.

There’s one more spec worth mentioning: The former owner was the president of the United States.

Joe Biden, before he took office, had asked Cadillac to build the car to order — note the gorgeous Kona Brown interior, the magnesium paddle shifters, the 18-inch CT4-V Blackwing wheels, the Rennick Performance exterior trim.

Historically, Biden has admitted to (and bragged about) being a “car guy.” The son of a car dealership manager, the president told a gathering at the Detroit Auto Show a couple of years ago, “You all know I’m a car guy. Just looking at them and driving them, they just give me a sense of optimism.”

He added, “Although I like the speed, too.”

The president’s ex-sports sedan now resides at Wilmington Cadillac in Biden’s home state of Delaware, where it was turned in off-lease in March 2020, according to the dealership. As of today (Feb. 15), there are six days remaining on the Cars & Bids auction.

The rear-wheel drive ATS-V model, introduced in 2016, was targeted at the BMW M3 as well as other performance cars. It featured a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 rated at 464 horsepower (0-to-60 in 3.8 seconds!), and other factory equipment, including the Luxury and Safety and Security packages and Magnetic Ride Control. The Caddy was offered as a coupe and as a sedan, and production ended after the 2019 model year.

Modifications reported by the selling dealer include 18-inch CT4-V Blackwing wheels finished in Tech Bronze, a Rennick Performance front grille and rear bumper trim, a black emblem kit, a suede microfiber steering wheel and shift knob, and tinted windows (but not bulletproof glass).

According to the notes on the auction site, the current dealer acquired the car four years ago and added about 3,700 miles to it. Some “minor damage” to the bumpers was repaired, and there’s a fairly complete service history as well.

There’s also on the website a whole bunch of comments from prospective buyers, including this bit about world leaders and their rides. From “7thwonder”: “Stalin had a Cadillac and a Packard that are valued far more than their peasant-owned counterparts, Mussolini's Alfa Romeo sold for $1.2M, Hitler's Mercedes 770 is in the Smithsonian and considered priceless.”

A Donald Trump-owned Lamborghini Diablo sold last month at auction for $1.1 million.