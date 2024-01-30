Donald Trump-owned 1997 Lamborghini Diablo sells for $1.1 million

Like every former president since the 1960s, Donald Trump is not allowed to drive on public roads; he's driven around by trained Secret Service agents. He owned some pretty cool cars before becoming president, and one just sold for $1.1 million at a Barrett-Jackson auction.

Part of the auction company's Scottsdale 2024 sale, this 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT roadster was reportedly configured and purchased new by Trump. It's finished in a shade of blue called Blu Le Mans that allegedly wasn't available to run-of-the-mill customers that year, fitted with a two-tone off-white and black interior, and equipped with a gated five-speed manual transmission. Power comes from a 5.7-liter V12 that's tuned to develop 492 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque, which is enough to send the supercar to a top speed of 202 mph.

Barrett-Jackson notes that Trump sold the Diablo in 2002, so the "TRUMP 2016" decal on the rear window was added over a decade after his ownership, but there's a small "Donald Trump Diablo 1997" plate on the inside part of the driver's door that seemingly confirms he bought it new. The auction house notes that this car has had two owners since Trump sold it, so the person who paid $1.1 million for it is the third.

While the odometer displays about 24,900 kilometers, which represents approximately 15,500 miles, the Carfax report indicates a mileage inconsistency in August 2003. That didn't deter bidders: it took less than 30 seconds for bidding to reach $500,000 and the winner spent more than twice that figure on the car. It was offered without a reserve, so the highest bidder would have taken it home regardless of where bidding stopped, but $1.1 million likely exceeded everyone's expectations; even the VT variants of the Diablo usually sell for under $500,000.

For example, auction house RM Sotheby's sold a 1999 VT Roadster with about 18,800 miles for $456,000 in 2023 and a 1998 model with a little over 3,000 miles for $467,500 the previous year. Earlier rear-wheel-drive versions of the Diablo normally sell for considerably less.

Celebrity ownership and an allegedly one-of-one configuration helped this Diablo VT cross the seven-figure mark. Beyond that, it looks like it has been relatively well preserved. It hasn't been questionably modified, and it was sold with its owner's manual as well as two tool kits.