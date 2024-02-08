The most expensive vehicles to buy parts for in 2024

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on automotive supply chains, making it hard and very expensive to find replacement parts. While that issue has largely passed, some vehicles and auto brands are still more expensive than others to maintain and find replacement parts. Zutobi, an online driver’s ed provider, recently compiled a list of cars with the most expensive costs for repairs with replacement parts, and they’re not all high-end Euro models.

The Ford F-150 Raptor with 27-inch tires was the most expensive to repair, costing an average of $660.24. The GMC Sierra was second at $423.97, and the Hyundai Sonata was third at $419.97. Other expensive-to-repair vehicles include:

Zutobi used Advance Auto Parts’ catalog to calculate its repair and replacement costs, so it’s possible that owners could find cheaper parts from another retailer. It’s also important to note that the company’s list includes specific configurations of some models, so there may be cheaper parts for other variants.

Zutobi also ranked gas vehicles on how expensive they are to run, and (surprise!) the F-150 Raptor also topped that list, along with the GMC Sierra. Those rankings used fuel and insurance costs to calculate annual running costs and do not take parts or repairs into account. The company also did not assess actual repair costs, which would include labor if the vehicle was repaired at a shop. Car registrations can be a significant cost for some drivers, depending on the state, and Zutobi found that North Dakota was the worst, with up to $274 in charges to register a vehicle. Arizona, Hawaii, and Mississippi were the cheapest.